Aberdeen vaccination centre to move to Bon Accord centre

Aberdeen’s main vaccination centre will be relocated to the Bon Accord centre this summer.

It will move from its current location at the former John Lewis Building and into the former Topshop unit next to Curated Aberdeen.

To allow for the staff to set up the facility, the centre will close on June 4 before reopening at its new location on June 19.

During the move, appointments for vaccinations like Shingles & Pneumococcal, and the Covid spring booster will be administered at centres in Airyhall and Bridge of Don.

The vaccination centre opened in September 2021 to provide Covid-19 vaccinations during the roll-out, but now needs are changing.

The move comes as the World Health Organisation says Covid-19 no longer represents a “global health emergency”.

‘A base to promote health and wellbeing’

Rules on facemasks in healthcare settings in Scotland have also changed, with visitors and staff no longer needing to wear a mask, including in vaccination centres.

It comes as Scotland’s medical officials recognise the move to a “calmer phase of the pandemic”.

Caroline Anderson, vaccination programme manager for Aberdeen City, said: “The Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre has been based at Norco House since September 2021.

“As the service changes focus to offering a range of immunisations as part of the Vaccination Transformation Programme, and a more targeted Covid-19 vaccination offering, our needs have changed.

“The new centre will also provide a base to promote health and well-being with the provision of a health information point and the ability to open the space for regular classes or events in conjunction with other health & social care services.”