Health & Wellbeing Brian Cameron, 52, braves incurable prostate cancer – and chafing risk – for Aberdeen Kiltwalk The Peterculter train driver will tackle the 18-mile Kiltwalk course next Sunday after a cancer diagnosis that changed his life. Brian Cameron will walk 18 miles with his daughter Emma next Sunday on the Aberdeen Kiltwalk, which starts in Duthie Park and ends in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/Brian Cameron By Andy Morton