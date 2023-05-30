‘There was no warning’: Kingseat mum remembers doting dad and heart attack that took him away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘There was no warning’: Kingseat mum remembers doting dad and heart attack that took him away

John Todd, 53, was sanding the walls of his home bar when he collapsed, leaving wife Jade and daughter Gracie to navigate his sudden death.

Jade and Gracie Todd are doing the Kiltwalk on Sunday in memory of husband and father John Todd, who died of a sudden and unexpected heart attack in January 2021. Image: DC Thomson/Jade Todd
By Andy Morton

Gracie Todd was always a daddy’s girl.

Which is why watching the eight-year-old take part in this weekend’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk will be so difficult for her mum.

“She looks very much like John and is his image in terms of her personality” says Jade Todd.

“It gives me so much joy to see John’s legacy living on in her but can also be painful for me at times, too.”

John, Jade and Gracie in happier times. Image: Jade Todd

It is more than two years since John Todd died of a sudden and unexpected heart attack at his home in Kingseat near Newmachar.

The 53-year-old was sanding the walls of the home bar he was building during the Covid lockdown when he collapsed without warning.

Both Jade and Gracie were at home, but there was no time to say goodbye to the man that moments before had been laughing and joking about football.

John was a big DIY fan and Gracie would help him around the house. Image: Jade Todd

Instead, their world was turned upside down by the loss of a loving husband and father.

“He was a full-on person – he never sat still for a minute,” says Jade of oil-and-gas scaffolder John.

“There was no ‘I’m feeling tired or feeling down’. There was no warning signs whatsoever.”

Gracie set for Kiltwalk in memory of heart attack dad

It was Gracie’s idea to do the Kiltwalk, the charity hike that on Sunday celebrates its seventh outing in Aberdeen in its current guise.

Jade will walk the longer 18-mile course that starts in Duthie Park and winds its way to Banchory.

Gracie, meanwhile, takes on the 3.7-mile route accompanied by Jade’s mum Heather, brother Elliot and sister-in-law Rosie.

Both are walking on behalf of the Archie Child Bereavement Service that has helped Gracie and Jade in the years since John’s death.

The service, which is part of local children’s charity the Archie Foundation, steers family’s through their grief by supplying advice and excursions with other children going through the same ordeal.

For Gracie, Archie has been an invaluable support during some dark times.

“What’s happened to her life is that within the blink of an eye, everything was completely different,” says Jade.

Jade and Gracie have had to deal with the big hole left by John’s sudden death. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“How does a child even start to comprehend and understand what’s going on? The majority of her friends at school have never had to face a death, let alone someone is close as your own father.”

The bereavement service also helps Jade, who has learned to speak openly with her daughter about John and the life they had together.

And though doing so sometimes brings both of them to tears, the sadness is coupled with the memory of happy times, such as when Gracie would help John around the house with his DIY projects, laughing and giggling.

“I got help that I don’t think I would have got from anywhere else,” Jade says of Archie.

“Things like being honest, and not to lie. Don’t say things [to Gracie] that weren’t true because she’s going to remember what you said for the rest of her life.”

‘I didn’t have to see him suffer or in pain’

Jade and Gracie talk about John all the time.

And he will be foremost in their thoughts on Sunday as they take part in the Kiltwalk wearing matching tartan kindly donated by Newmachar’s Kilts Wi Hae.

Mum and daughter will take on the Kiltwalk this Sunday in memory of John, who died of a heart attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Jade is determined to see the positives in a situation that she knows could have been worse.

“I didn’t have to see John with an illness, I didn’t have to see him suffer or in pain,” she says.

“And although I am angry that I don’t have John here to share my life with anymore, I just have to be grateful of what I did have.”

Click here to donate to Jade’s Kiltwalk for the Archie Child Bereavement Service.

