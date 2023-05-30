Two people taken to hospital following crash near Banff Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Banff Bridge

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A98 at about 3.30pm.

By Ellie Milne
The crash took place on the A98 near the Banff Bridge, pictured in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The crash took place on the A98 near the Banff Bridge, pictured in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Banff.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to Banff road, near the Banff Bridge, at about 3.30pm.

A 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the casualties had to be cut out of a vehicle by fire crews before being transferred into the care of the ambulance service.

A section of the road was closed between the two junctions for the B9142 but has since reopened.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received the request for assistance at 3.30pm and sent two appliances to the scene – one from Macduff and one from Banff.

Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove one person from a vehicle and then made the area safe.

The stop message came in just before 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.20pm on Tuesday, May 30, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A98 in Banff.

“Emergency services attended and a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The vehicles have been recovered and the road has now reopened.”

