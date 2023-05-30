Two people taken to hospital following crash near Banff Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Banff.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to Banff road, near the Banff Bridge, at about 3.30pm.

A 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the casualties had to be cut out of a vehicle by fire crews before being transferred into the care of the ambulance service.

A section of the road was closed between the two junctions for the B9142 but has since reopened.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received the request for assistance at 3.30pm and sent two appliances to the scene – one from Macduff and one from Banff.

Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove one person from a vehicle and then made the area safe.

The stop message came in just before 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.20pm on Tuesday, May 30, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A98 in Banff.

“Emergency services attended and a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The vehicles have been recovered and the road has now reopened.”