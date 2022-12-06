Kiltwalk to return in Aberdeen next year with a £12 reduction in entering amid cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kiltwalkers are being invited to put their best foot forward as the price significantly goes down for next year’s event.

This year, Aberdeen’s fundraisers generated nearly £1 million for almost 300 different charities, based mostly across the north-east.

Now, the event will kick off again next summer in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow with the registration open.

With the cost of living crisis, the price of entering the Kiltwalk has been reduced from £32 to £20.

‘There is not a prouder Scotsman’

Sir Tom Hunter, who established The Hunter Foundation, started supporting the Kiltwalk seven years ago.

He announced the news of the price reduction in a Christmas video where he paid tribute to those who’ve taken part of the years.

He said: “What a year it has been for the Kiltwalk. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Since The Hunter Foundation got involved with the Kiltwalk, together with you we have raised a staggering £37 million helping over 3,000 Scottish charities.

“There is not a prouder Scotsman on the planet, so thank you. Registration for 2023 Kiltwalk is now open.”

Mr Hunter now hopes reducing the price of entering the Kiltwalk will prompt more people to put their names forward.

“We just want to encourage so many more people to get involved with Kiltwalk, so we’ve reduced the price and it has never been easier to join us.

“Until we see you again on a Kiltwalk in 2023, we wish you a happy Christmas and good luck to each and every one of you,” he added.

Kiltwalk Chief Executive Paul Cooney said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sir Tom and The Hunter Foundation for their generosity over the years and their continued support of the Kiltwalk.

“I’d also like to thank all our sponsors for getting behind us and making Kiltwalk such a force for good.

“We hope the reduced entry fee will encourage even more heroes than ever to stride out for the charities of their choice at a time when charities really need our help.”

Aberdeen’s Kiltwalk will take place on the 4th of June, registrations can be made on the Kiltwalk’s website.