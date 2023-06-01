Fundraising walk for Parkinson’s disease to be held in Inverness this month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highlanders are being encouraged to take part in the first-ever charity Walk for Parkinson’s in Inverness later this month.

Parkinson’s UK is organising the event at Torvean Park on Sunday, June 25, for people wanting to help improve the lives of those living with the life-changing condition.

Those taking part will enjoy a leisurely walk along the iconic Caledonian Canal, along the Great Glen Way, before circling back to Torvean Park.

There are two routes available with a two-mile or six-mile option for participants.

More than 12,500 people live with Parkinson’s in Scotland, and its effects are seen first-hand by Shirley Catto, who has signed up for the Walk for Parkinson’s.

As a neurology nurse specialist based at Seafield Hospital in Buckie, Ms Catto works closely with people with Parkinson’s and was awarded the historic title of Queen’s Nurse.

She is taking part alongside a friend, Lesley Gibson, whose father-in-law, George James Gibson, lived with the disease for some time before he passed away in 2022.

She said: “It’s often something you don’t know a lot about until someone close to you is diagnosed.

‘Every penny raised helps’

“Raising awareness is crucial, so people are mindful in their own communities and maybe try to find out more and see what they can do to help people with Parkinson’s.

“Raising funds is also really important, supporting research to find a cure and, in the meantime, better treatments, to stop Parkinson’s in its tracks so it doesn’t progress.”

An event village will be set up at the start/finish point with entertainment, refreshments and support regarding Parkinson’s.

Currently, there is no cure for the debilitating disease, however, Ian Cox, who lives in Avoch and has lived with Parkinson’s since 2017, wants to do his bit to help fund research.

At 65, he is not letting his condition or age stop him from participating in the event saying there is always a “real can-do spirit” at these events.

He added: “I would encourage anyone out there who is interested in taking part, if they think they could manage the distances, to please come along.

“It’s important to raise money and, while a cure might not happen in our time, every penny raised helps Parkinson’s UK do its part to support people living with the condition.”