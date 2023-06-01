Fundraising walk for Parkinson’s disease to be held in Inverness this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fundraising walk for Parkinson’s disease to be held in Inverness this month

The fundraiser involves two routes, two-mile or six-miles, from Torvean Park in Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
The event will start in Inverness's lush Torvean Park on Sunday, June 25. Image: Parkinson's UK.
The event will start in Inverness's lush Torvean Park on Sunday, June 25. Image: Parkinson's UK.

Highlanders are being encouraged to take part in the first-ever charity Walk for Parkinson’s in Inverness later this month.

Parkinson’s UK is organising the event at Torvean Park on Sunday, June 25, for people wanting to help improve the lives of those living with the life-changing condition.

Those taking part will enjoy a leisurely walk along the iconic Caledonian Canal, along the Great Glen Way, before circling back to Torvean Park.

There are two routes available with a two-mile or six-mile option for participants.

More than 12,500 people live with Parkinson’s in Scotland, and its effects are seen first-hand by Shirley Catto, who has signed up for the Walk for Parkinson’s.

Shirley Catto from Keith works with patients suffering from Parkinson’s and is keen to take on the challenge. Image: Parkinson’s UK.

As a neurology nurse specialist based at Seafield Hospital in Buckie, Ms Catto works closely with people with Parkinson’s and was awarded the historic title of Queen’s Nurse.

She is taking part alongside a friend, Lesley Gibson, whose father-in-law, George James Gibson, lived with the disease for some time before he passed away in 2022.

She said: “It’s often something you don’t know a lot about until someone close to you is diagnosed.

‘Every penny raised helps’

“Raising awareness is crucial, so people are mindful in their own communities and maybe try to find out more and see what they can do to help people with Parkinson’s.

“Raising funds is also really important, supporting research to find a cure and, in the meantime, better treatments, to stop Parkinson’s in its tracks so it doesn’t progress.”

An event village will be set up at the start/finish point with entertainment, refreshments and support regarding Parkinson’s.

Participants will be able to enjoy the peaceful paths along the Caledonian Canal. Image: Parkinson’s UK.

Currently, there is no cure for the debilitating disease, however, Ian Cox, who lives in Avoch and has lived with Parkinson’s since 2017, wants to do his bit to help fund research.

At 65, he is not letting his condition or age stop him from participating in the event saying there is always a “real can-do spirit” at these events.

He added: “I would encourage anyone out there who is interested in taking part, if they think they could manage the distances, to please come along.

“It’s important to raise money and, while a cure might not happen in our time, every penny raised helps Parkinson’s UK do its part to support people living with the condition.”

