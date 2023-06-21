‘I feel that all my hope has been removed’: Cancer patient’s despair as chemo stopped due to Raigmore shortages

A Skye woman has said she feels her “whole life has been shortened” after her chemotherapy was cancelled indefinitely.

Jane Hartlebury has terminal colorectal cancer and was mid-way through oral chemotherapy to keep the tumour at bay.

But she is one of dozens of patients who have now had their treatment at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness cancelled due to staffing pressures.

In an update to “key stakeholders” on Friday, NHS Highland said the specialist colorectal oncology consultant had left “earlier than planned” and bosses have not been able to source a replacement, with the impact also being felt in the Western Isles.

According to the board, 78 current patients will experience delays or disruption to treatment, while 13 will not begin treatment until the issue is resolved.

Mrs Hartlebury, a former nurse and nursing manager, is among those affected.

She had received a care plan from a consultant oncologist that ran until the end of July, and understood her treatment was meant to last as long as it was working and not impacting her overall health.

But yesterday, she got a call to say her treatment had been stopped.

Mrs Hartlebury told The P&J: “I was under the assumption that my chemotherapy would continue until the end of July which is what I was written up for by the outgoing oncologist.

“And then I would have another scan. But I was told yesterday that my chemotherapy next cycle was cancelled and that there would be no further treatment indefinitely until there is another oncologist in place.

“And there is no sign of another oncologist in place at Raigmore Hospital.”

‘All my hope has been removed’

Mrs Hartlebury worked in nursing and care management for 41 years, acknowledged there is a shortage of co-rectal and gastroenterologist oncologist in Scotland.

She was diagnosed with terminal cancer five years ago and was on her third round of chemotherapy.

She said: “I feel as though my whole life has been shortened, and it was shortened anyway.

“Only by going private could I find a solution – and I cannot afford to go private.

“I feel that all my hope has been removed at the moment. As you know it is hope is the thing that sustains you through this disease.”

Previously she had intravenous chemotherapy, which she can get at Broadford Hosital in Skye, but currently her treatment plan is for an oral drug prescribed by oncology at Raigmore.

“These are toxic drugs that have a detrimental impact on your body, and for me they are working,” she said. “One tumour has shrunk another has disappeared.

“But because of the drugs’ toxicity my case is reviewed by the oncologist, and I speak to them when needed. The oncologist oversees my care.

“There is now no oncologist to monitor the care of patients.”

‘I don’t know how long I’ve got’

She has tried other cancer centres in Scotland but she is unable to find an oncologist to help her.

She continued: “I am still processing that that my chemo is cancelled. This does not just affect me – it affects hundreds in the Highland area. I am devastated.

“I don’t know how long I have got. I don’t know how long it will take to get the staff to continue with my chemotherapy.

“There is nothing else that can be done.”

Local MSP Edward Mountain said it was completely “unacceptable” that treatment has been halted and called for NHS Highland to find a solution immediately.

He said: “It is absolutely unacceptable that treatment should be stopped halfway through due to lack of staff or facilities, not only could this undermine their eventual outcomes it is a form of mental torture.

“Those of us who have been on this journey know how hurtful and unacceptable this is. NHS Highland need to resolve this issue today and not tomorrow.”

‘Substantial additional input’ needed

A spokesman for NHS Highland said there was a national shortage of specialists and the health board was unable to find permanent or locum cover.

He said: “Unfortunately, this means that some patients will experience delays in accessing specialist treatment in Highland, and a small number of patients may have current treatment disrupted.”

“We are contacting all patients affected to explain and apologise for this. We are sorry that this has happened and are working hard to find solutions as quickly as possible. ”

He said two other health boards had offered support and these were being considered.

He continued: “We have therefore made progress but will still need substantial additional input.

“We anticipate the other two cancer centres in Scotland will be in touch within the coming week once they have assessed their ability to provide support.

“NHS Scotland is working across the boards to find the clinical solutions which are needed. Further updates will follow next week. “