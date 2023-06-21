‘I feel that all my hope has been removed’: Cancer patient’s despair as chemo stopped due to Raigmore shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I feel that all my hope has been removed’: Cancer patient’s despair as chemo stopped due to Raigmore shortages

There is no oncologist at Raigmore Hospital to carry on the treatment.

By Louise Glen
woman woman holing the hand of another.
The Raigmore patient has had her treatment halted half-way through her course of chemotherapy. Image: Shutterstock.

A Skye woman has said she feels her “whole life has been shortened” after her chemotherapy was cancelled indefinitely.

Jane Hartlebury has terminal colorectal cancer and was mid-way through oral chemotherapy to keep the tumour at bay.

But she is one of dozens of patients who have now had their treatment at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness cancelled due to staffing pressures.

In an update to “key stakeholders” on Friday, NHS Highland said the specialist colorectal oncology consultant had left “earlier than planned” and bosses have not been able to source a replacement, with the impact also being felt in the Western Isles.

According to the board, 78 current patients will experience delays or disruption to treatment, while 13 will not begin treatment until the issue is resolved.

Mrs Hartlebury, a former nurse and nursing manager, is among those affected.

She had received a care plan from a consultant oncologist that ran until the end of July, and understood her treatment was meant to last as long as it was working and not impacting her overall health.

But yesterday, she got a call to say her treatment had been stopped.

Mrs Hartlebury told The P&J: “I was under the assumption that my chemotherapy would continue until the end of July which is what I was written up for by the outgoing oncologist.

“And then I would have another scan. But I was told yesterday that my chemotherapy next cycle was cancelled and that there would be no further treatment indefinitely until there is another oncologist in place.

“And there is no sign of another oncologist in place at Raigmore Hospital.”

The programme of resurfacing works will be completed near to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

‘All my hope has been removed’

Mrs Hartlebury worked in nursing and care management for 41 years, acknowledged there is a shortage of co-rectal and gastroenterologist oncologist in Scotland.

She was diagnosed with terminal cancer five years ago and was on her third round of chemotherapy.

She said: “I feel as though my whole life has been shortened, and it was shortened anyway.

“Only by going private could I find a solution – and I cannot afford to go private.

“I feel that all my hope has been removed at the moment. As you know it is hope is the thing that sustains you through this disease.”

Previously she had intravenous chemotherapy, which she can get at Broadford Hosital in Skye, but currently her treatment plan is for an oral drug prescribed by oncology at Raigmore.

“These are toxic drugs that have a detrimental impact on your body, and for me they are working,” she said. “One tumour has shrunk another has disappeared.

“But because of the drugs’ toxicity my case is reviewed by the oncologist, and I speak to them when needed. The oncologist oversees my care.

“There is now no oncologist to monitor the care of patients.”

Edward Mountain is urging the SNP's leadership candidates to back his proposal for a Raigmore replacement. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Edward Mountain MSP said he could not believe what he was hearing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

‘I don’t know how long I’ve got’

She has tried other cancer centres in Scotland but she is unable to find an oncologist to help her.

She continued: “I am still processing that that my chemo is cancelled. This does not just affect me – it affects hundreds in the Highland area. I am devastated.

“I don’t know how long I have got. I don’t know how long it will take to get the staff to continue with my chemotherapy.

“There is nothing else that can be done.”

A chart outlining colorectal cancer.
Infographic on Colorectal Cancer. Image: Shutterstock

Local MSP Edward Mountain said it was completely “unacceptable” that treatment has been halted and called for NHS Highland to find a solution immediately.

He said: “It is absolutely unacceptable that treatment should be stopped halfway through due to lack of staff or facilities, not only could this undermine their eventual outcomes it is a form of mental torture.

“Those of us who have been on this journey know how hurtful and unacceptable this is. NHS Highland need to resolve this issue today and not tomorrow.”

‘Substantial additional input’ needed

A spokesman for NHS Highland said there was a national shortage of specialists and the health board was unable to find permanent or locum cover.

He said: “Unfortunately, this means that some patients will experience delays in accessing specialist treatment in Highland, and a small number of patients may have current treatment disrupted.”

“We are contacting all patients affected to explain and apologise for this. We are sorry that this has happened and are working hard to find solutions as quickly as possible. ”

He said two other health boards had offered support and these were being considered.

He continued: “We have therefore made progress but will still need substantial additional input.

“We anticipate the other two cancer centres in Scotland will be in touch within the coming week once they have assessed their ability to provide support.

“NHS Scotland is working across the boards to find the clinical solutions which are needed. Further updates will follow next week.  “

