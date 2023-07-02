At Pittodrie, fans with dementia rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

At Pittodrie, fans with dementia rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty

An event for Dundee and Aberdeen fans sparks conversation, and brings old memories flooding back for those living with dementia

Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

In the dim light of the Alex Ferguson lounge at Pittodrie on a recent Monday, a group of men are arguing about football.

Projected onto a screen is an image of former Dundee United player Paul Hegarty.

Many in the room quickly recognise the eight-times-capped Scotland international. But when the discussion turns to Hegarty’s managerial career, which included a brief spell at Aberdeen in 1999, there is some debate.

“He managed Dundee United, of course,” one person says. “Anyone know what he did after?”

There is a low murmur. “Falkirk!” someone shouts.

It’s not Falkirk, though a laugh runs round the room when another voice pipes up: “There’s really no where to go after Falkirk.”

Tapping into the power of football memories

It is a scene typical of any bar or social club in Scotland; a group of people wondering just who exactly Paul Hegarty did manage after leaving Dundee United (check the end of this article for the correct answer).

But for the group at Pittodrie, there is a difference.

Many of the men here have early-stage dementia, caused by a variety of conditions, including Alzheimer’s. For them, memories can be difficult to navigate.

The Football Memories presentation shows pictures of former players. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What still remains, though, are those long-held remembrances of football, a game some in the room played but as fans all cared passionately about.

Talking about former players, whether Paul Hegarty or someone else, can reignite those passions and bring to the surface the football fan inside all of them.

This is the ethos of Football Memories, the group running the Pittodrie event and who run similar sessions around the country.

“One of the wives of the men I took to one of these things put it simply,” explains George Laidlaw, Angus and Fife regional co-ordinator for Football Memories.

“She told me that she brought someone here for Football Memories, but brought back her husband.”

Football memories ‘keep the brain going’

George and his Aberdeen counterpart Alan Johnstone, who led the presentation in the Alex Ferguson lounge, have both witnessed the power of football for people with dementia through their involvement with Football Memories.

The organisation is now global, but started in Scotland in 2009 as a one-year pilot project. Today, it is run by both Alzheimer Scotland and the Scottish Football Museum.

Conversations around football are sparked by discussing former players. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Interaction with Football Memories keeps the brain going,” says George. “Also, men are not good at going to things. So they come to these projects, and they start talking, and from that we lead on to other things.”

George also sees benefits in Football Memories for men who don’t have dementia.

The group he has brought to Pittodrie are from Dundee’s Grey Lodge centre, a community-based charity that works closely with older people.

None of the Grey Lodge group in the lounge has dementia, but they are aged from 70-86, a section of society vulnerable to loneliness.

“I come for a chat and a blether,” says Duncan MacPhearson, a Dundonian who is part of the Grey Lodge group. “It’s always an enjoyable day out.”

Duncan MacPhearson enjoys the chat at Football Memories events. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Davie Dodds brings back football memories at Pittodrie

Back in the lounge, Alan is showing more pictures of former Aberdeen and Dundee footballers.

Presentations at Football Memories are tweaked depending on the audience – today there are lots of players who played in both Aberdeen and Dundee.

But what generally happens is that an untitled picture of a player is shown on the screen for everyone to identify before a name and playing stats are revealed.

Up next for discussion is Davie Dodds. The former Aberdeen and Dundee United stalwart’s image sparks a murmur of approval from the crowd.

“Fergie’s last signing,” someone points out.

Paul Hegarty, far left, and Davie Dodds, far right, when they both played for Dundee United. Image: DC Thomson

Later, up pops a picture of a group of Aberdeen players advertising local clothes shop Braggs and local hairdresser Snips.

The Dons look as dandy as they can in the 1970s fashions, prompting Alan to ask: “Now, gentlemen, who had lapels like that back in the day?”

“Abidy!” the audience shouts back.

Watching Duncan Edwards at Highbury

Listening at the back of the room is Hugh Hoffman.

The 79-year-old is part of a St Andrews contingent at the Football Memories event.

Hugh moved to Scotland from London for university and has lived in the country ever since.

But his love of football started on the terraces around the capital, and he has witnessed his share of memorable matches.

Hugh Hoffman travelled to Pittodrie from St Andrews. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In February 1958, he was at Highburgh for Arsenal’s 5-4 win over Manchester United.

The game was notable not just for the score.

Four days later the Manchester United squad flew out to Belgrade to play the city’s Red Star team.

On their return, after a refueling at Munich, their plane crashed and eight players and three staff were killed, including stars Duncan Edwards and Tommy Taylor.

Everything wrong with modern football – and pies

The game that Hugh saw at Highbury remains etched on his memory; players such as Edwards and Taylor playing for the last time on British soil.

“Manchester United dominated the first half,” he recalls. “Arsenal couldn’t get a look in, but then it all changed. An extraordinary game.”

Hugh goes to local Football Memory events about twice a month, and attended many through video calls during the lockdown.

He doesn’t have dementia, and says the subject is not discussed amongst the group.

For everyone there, it’s about the love of the game – though Hugh admits to disagreements over the modern version of it.

One common bone of contention is the continual talking of the pundits on TV, as well as the fan segregation at live matches. Hugh remembers when supporters were all lumped in together, without any issues.

“We also spend a lot of time talking about pies,” he says. “As in, who makes the best football pies.”

And the conclusion?

“One of our members is from Wigan, and he claims they are the best,” Hugh says with a smile. “So we’re trying to get some Wigan pies sent up for us all to test.”

After leaving Dundee United in 2003, Paul Hegarty managed Livingstone and then Montrose.

