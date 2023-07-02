North-east food and drink ‘magnifique’ for top French chefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

North-east food and drink ‘magnifique’ for top French chefs

It is hoped the inward trade mission will boost business for Scottish exporters.

By Keith Findlay
Six French chefs and a catering supplier's head of gastronomy at The Macallan Distillery on Speyside.
Six French chefs and a catering supplier's head of gastronomy at The Macallan Distillery on Speyside. Image: Scottish Enterprise

North-east food and drink including whisky, beef and seafood were showcased to Michelin-starred French chefs on a fact-finding visit to Scotland.

They took part in a jam-packed programme, taking in a variety of suppliers, over four days in June.

The trip was organised by Scottish Development International (SDI), the international division of Scottish Enterprise.

It was supported by the Scottish Government’s office in Paris and organisations across the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership.

Tour also took in Scottish seaweed

A total of six chefs, including some with Michelin stars, visited two sites in Moray – The Macallan Distillery, in Craigellachie, and the Aberdeen Angus cattle farm at Ballindalloch.

They also spent time at seafood processor Macduff Shellfish in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.

Other stops on the tour included a Bakkafrost salmon harvesting site in Argyll and East Neuk Seaweed in Fife.

In addition, the French visitors met top Scottish chefs including Craig Wilson, of Eat on the Green, near Ellon. Mr Wilson – known as the “kilted chef” – is a Scotland Food & Drink ambassador.

Craig Wilson from Eat On The Green.
Craig Wilson from Eat On The Green. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Harriet Bernot, an SDI food and drink specialist based in France, hailed the trade visit as a “wonderful opportunity” to further boost the already strong reputation of Scotland’s rich larder.

She added: “Each of the attendees on this trip are influential in the French culinary sector and have enjoyed stellar careers.

“This visit will not only raise the visibility of Scottish produce in the French foodservice sector, but also potentially deliver new export and sales opportunities in France for producers in Scotland.”

Heightened interest in food provenance among consumers

At a time when consumers are increasingly interested in how their food is produced, the trip gave the chefs a chance to find out why Scotland’s produce is renowned for its quality and provenance.

Also taking part in the tour was Laetitia Conseil, head of gastronomy at French catering supplier Metro, which has nearly 100 wholesale stores serving more than 400,000 customers such as restauranteurs and independent traders.

It is hoped the trade mission will significantly increase the number of Scottish suppliers listed with the culinary organisation.

Few countries have the natural larder that Scotland offers.”

Fiona Richmond, head of regional produce at industry-led partnership Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Inward trade events such as these can be one of the most effective ways to build cross-border connections.

“Few countries have the natural larder that Scotland offers, and with a quarter of attendees at this year’s Scotland Food & Drink Industry Conference looking to expand into international markets, we must make sure we are helping them capitalise on the opportunities available.”

France is Scotland’s second most important international export destination after the US, with an estimated £2.9 billion of sales in 2019.

More from Press and Journal

Kal, Bridget and Harold at Scottish SPCA.
Meet north-east pets Kal, Bridget and Harold who are looking for new homes
The team, pictured here training on Loch Ness, will take on Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Ex-forces Highlanders train for 3,000 mile Atlantic crossing to aid mental health causes
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
At Pittodrie, fans with dementia rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. David Bremner is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Drink-driving teen had 'one drink' after college then ploughed into another car
Looking down to Plockton on the south side of Loch Carron, from a heather covered hillside above the village. Supplied by Highland Coast Hotels
My first trip to the Highlands showcased everything Scotland has to offer
Exams are a stressful part of school life, but they do provide lessons for adulthood.
Should school exams be scrapped? An Aberdeen professor and Peterhead businessman give their views
Long after paying off their mortgages, elderly people are facing a different housing crisis (Image: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Even post-mortgage, people in care homes are being hit with astronomical bills
SNP 'stringing along' local councils over school funding delays
Humza Yousaf with Nicola Sturgeon. Image: DC Thomson.
End of term report: No referendum, so what has the SNP government been doing?
Rail - Strathspey Railway 1968-11-XX Tunnel Brae ©AJL "The past of the Strathspey freight trains approaches Tunnel Brae with it sgolden woods and the Spey flowing bright and clear." Used in P&J 2023
Strathspey Railway: 160 years since the 'iron horse' first thundered through the Spey Valley