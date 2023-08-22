Charter launched to help mums-to-be at Dr Gray’s know their rights – but campaigners slam it as ‘red herring’

Mums-to-be in Moray can now easily check their rights and what services they can expect – at a hospital currently operating a downgraded maternity service.

NHS Grampian has launched a women’s charter at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin to better inform expectant mums about their rights.

The document outlines pregnant women’s rights has been developed in partnership with the Grampian Maternity Voices Partnership and LATNEM (Let’s All Talk North East Mums).

But campaigners fighting for full maternity services to be restored to the region have described the charter as a “red herring” and “lip service”.

Since 2018, the consultant-led service at Dr Gray’s has been out-of-action – leaving mums facing long journeys to either Inverness or Aberdeen, with many suffering a traumatic experience as a result.

The Scottish Government has pledged £6.6 million support to have full services restored by 2026.

Today, campaign group Keep Mum said the charter – which highlights the need for dignity, safety and respect – backed up their calls for action.

‘Making things better’

Today, Scotland’s Public and Women’s Health Minister Jenni Minto attended Dr Gray’s to launch the charter.

Ms Minto, who was born at the hospital, said: “Whatever hospital women are coming to, they need to have this patient’s charter for a real understanding of the importance of what they can say if they are feeling uncomfortable or if they need additional support.

“This has been a true collaboration between Latnem and the clinicians in the hospital and Grampian health board, and I think that’s the way you make things better, making sure mums and families are heard.”

The charter will go on display around the maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in the coming days.

It sets out questions women can ask about their care as well as their rights to confidentiality, dignity and respect.

Charter pitched by Elgin mum

The charter was authored by Gill Skene of Latnem, a charity which supports pregnant women with mental health issues.

She believes it will give women “their authority back”, particularly those who feel “vulnerable” during the last stages of pregnancy.

Ms Minto added: “This charter was thought of by a mum from Elgin, which is so important.

“Mums to be in the community want the right services, and that’s what I want to see as well.

“Launching the charter here is a really positive step forward and it’s continuing the dialogue with the wider community to let them know what progress is being made.”

Jacqueline Keddie, lead midwife at Dr Gray’s, believes the charter is “vital” to allow women to confidently speak up and if formulated from local women’s experiences.

She added: “It’s been led by the families, by those who have had that care experience, so it’s been built around what women aspire to during their pregnancy and also influenced by experiences they have gone through.”

‘A red herring’

However, the charter has been criticised by Kirsty Watson from advocacy group Keep Mum, who says the government are “paying lip service”.

She believes “no amount of writing on a piece of paper will change the current situation” for Moray women.

She said: “The charter is a red herring for Moray women where most women are experiencing anxiety throughout their pregnancies.

“The charter mentions dignity, safety and respect. Two-hour drives in labour, worry about where you give birth, uncertainty, being sent away when you arrive in Aberdeen – none of these experiences fit in with what the charter sets out to do.

“Until Moray women can give birth closer to home, no action NHS Grampian takes will be enough.”