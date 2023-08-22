Charter launched to help mums-to-be at Dr Gray’s know their rights – but campaigners slam it as ‘red herring’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charter launched to help mums-to-be at Dr Gray’s know their rights – but campaigners slam it as ‘red herring’

The Grampian Maternity Charter lays out the rights pregnant women are entitled to while receiving maternity care by NHS Grampian - but campaigners fighting for services at Dr Gray's described it as a "red herring".

By Ross Hempseed
Maternity charter launched at Dr Gray's
From L-R: Jane Raitt Midwifery Clinical Lead, Jane Gill Program Director, Gill Skene Author, Geraldine Fraser Intergrated Family Portfolio Executive Lead, Minister Jenni Minto, Nicola Mackay Consultant Midwife, Jacqueline Keddie Midwifrey Lead for Moray Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mums-to-be in Moray can now easily check their rights and what services they can expect – at a hospital currently operating a downgraded maternity service.

NHS Grampian has launched a women’s charter at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin to better inform expectant mums about their rights.

The document outlines pregnant women’s rights has been developed in partnership with the Grampian Maternity Voices Partnership and LATNEM (Let’s All Talk North East Mums).

But campaigners fighting for full maternity services to be restored to the region have described the charter as a “red herring” and “lip service”.

Since 2018, the consultant-led service at Dr Gray’s has been out-of-action – leaving mums facing long journeys to either Inverness or Aberdeen, with many suffering a traumatic experience as a result. 

The Scottish Government has pledged £6.6 million support to have full services restored by 2026.

Today, campaign group Keep Mum said the charter – which highlights the need for dignity, safety and respect – backed up their calls for action.

Public and Women’s Health Minister Jenni Minto launched the Grampian Maternity Charter during a visit to Dr Gray’s in Elgin today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Making things better’

Today, Scotland’s Public and Women’s Health Minister Jenni Minto attended Dr Gray’s to launch the charter.

Ms Minto, who was born at the hospital, said: “Whatever hospital women are coming to, they need to have this patient’s charter for a real understanding of the importance of what they can say if they are feeling uncomfortable or if they need additional support.

“This has been a true collaboration between Latnem and the clinicians in the hospital and Grampian health board, and I think that’s the way you make things better, making sure mums and families are heard.”

The charter will go on display around the maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in the coming days.

It sets out questions women can ask about their care as well as their rights to confidentiality, dignity and respect.

Maternity services at Dr Gray’s were downgraded in 2018 due to staffing troubles. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Charter pitched by Elgin mum

The charter was authored by Gill Skene of Latnem, a charity which supports pregnant women with mental health issues.

She believes it will give women “their authority back”, particularly those who feel “vulnerable” during the last stages of pregnancy.

Ms Minto added: “This charter was thought of by a mum from Elgin, which is so important.

“Mums to be in the community want the right services, and that’s what I want to see as well.

“Launching the charter here is a really positive step forward and it’s continuing the dialogue with the wider community to let them know what progress is being made.”

Jacqueline Keddie, lead midwife at Dr Gray’s, believes the charter is “vital” to allow women to confidently speak up and if formulated from local women’s experiences.

She added: “It’s been led by the families, by those who have had that care experience, so it’s been built around what women aspire to during their pregnancy and also influenced by experiences they have gone through.”

Keep Mum’s Kirsty Watson says the new charter is doing little to help Moray women and restoration of consultant-led maternity services should be a priority. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘A red herring’

However, the charter has been criticised by Kirsty Watson from advocacy group Keep Mum, who says the government are “paying lip service”.

She believes “no amount of writing on a piece of paper will change the current situation” for Moray women.

She said: “The charter is a red herring for Moray women where most women are experiencing anxiety throughout their pregnancies.

“The charter mentions dignity, safety and respect. Two-hour drives in labour, worry about where you give birth, uncertainty, being sent away when you arrive in Aberdeen – none of these experiences fit in with what the charter sets out to do.

“Until Moray women can give birth closer to home, no action NHS Grampian takes will be enough.”

