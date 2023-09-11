Aberdeen nurse wants YOU for neurodiverse choir — even if you can’t sing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen nurse wants YOU for neurodiverse choir — even if you can’t sing

Chloe Jackson says no talent is required to join her Garthdee singing club that focuses on neurodiverse people.

By Andy Morton
Chloe Jackson, left, was inspired to start a choir in Aberdeen after joining a soul choir in Dundee, right. Image: Supplied by Chloe Jackson
Chloe Jackson, left, was inspired to start a choir in Aberdeen after joining a soul choir in Dundee, right. Image: Supplied by Chloe Jackson

A north-east nurse setting up a neurodivergent choir for people in Aberdeen says you don’t even need to be able to sing to join.

Chloe Jackson, 28, hopes as many people as possible will join the Umbrella A Capella choir she is setting up at Inchgarth Community Centre in Garthdee.

And it’s no problem if you’re not blessed with the pipes of Beyonce, or the tonsils of Adele. Everyone is welcome.

“One girl said to me, ‘I’m not very good at singing, can I still join?’,” says Chloe, who is herself neurodivergent. “And I was like, Absolutely!

Can’t sing like Beyonce? No problem. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

“There’s no experience required. This is about bringing people out of isolation and promoting positive wellbeing.

“As a neurodivergent person, I’ve experienced isolation because I’m perceived as being different.

“So this is a way for people to make friends with like-minded people.”

‘I felt really connected in terms of making new friends’

Chloe got the idea after singing in a soul choir in Dundee. She enjoyed the experience so much she now wants people in Aberdeen to have a chance.

And because she believes in the power of music to bring people together and brighten moods, the choir will focus on neurodiverse people. However, neuro-typical people are also welcome.

“Singing in the choir in Dundee, I felt really connected in terms of making new friends,” says Chloe, who has ADHD, autism, dyscalculia, dyspraxia and dyslexia.

“And the music was a feelgood factor as well, because it was soul music. It was really upbeat.”

Chloe Jackson is a newly-registered nurse. Image: Supplied by Chloe Jackson

The nurse, who has only just registered and is set to work in Aberdeen, has yet to decide on music for Umbrella A Cappella.

“We’re going to create a box for people to put their suggestions in because this is ultimately for people to enjoy,” Chloe explains. “We want to hear everybody’s voices and what they want to sing.”

Where and when can I join in with Umbrella A Cappella?

Chloe will run three free taster sessions at Inchgarth Community Centre on September 21, October 5 and October 12.

Choir practice will be held 7pm-9pm every Thursday expect on the last Thursday of the month. The group is for over-18s only and is “neuro-inclusive”.

Choirs can bring people together, says Chloe. Image: Shutterstock

Chloe says she hopes the choir will help others see neurodivergence the same way she does – as a superpower.

“I wouldn’t have achieved half the things I’ve achieved in my life without it,” she adds.

In April, residents and staff at a Moray care home set up their own choir to sing Climb Every Mountain from the 1965 musical The Sound of Music

Email Chloe about the choir at umbrellaacappella@outlook.com

