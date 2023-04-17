Watch: Speyside care home hits right note by launching new choir

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents and staff at a Moray care home have come together in song and formed their own choir.

The newly-formed Heart Strings choir is made up of eight ladies from the Speyside Care Home in Aberlour.

The group recently debuted their rendition of Climb Every Mountain from the 1965 musical The Sound of Music – but with a twist.

Known for its timeless lyrics, the group led by Speyside activities coordinators Moya Boonzaaier and Amanda Shaw decided to take the song in a different direction.

They tweaked the words to convey the strong sense of community and the support network within the care home and wowed the audience of friends and family at their debut this past weekend.

Always looking on the bright side of life, the group also belted out other classics like You Are My Sunshine, My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean, and Pack Up Your Troubles.

🎵🎶🎹☀️ You are my sunshine ☀️🎹🎶🎵 Posted by Speyside Care Home on Saturday, 15 April 2023

‘Singing is good for the soul’

The choir gives the residents something to do regularly and they agree it has brought them closer.

Betty Hay said: “I have enjoyed being part of the choir, singing makes me happy and smile. I enjoy being part of the group.”

Nan Allan said: “I like singing, I have done it most of my days. Choosing old songs has been great, It’s a long way to Tipperary is one of my favourites.”

Christine Yuill added: “Singing is good for the soul. It’s been a bonding experience for all of us taking part in the choir and I hope that more people will join us after seeing us.”

Louise Gillies, manager of Speyside, said: “The Heart Strings choir is a wonderful example of the joy and togetherness that music brings, and the lyrics of our own version of Climb Every Mountain reflect the sense of belonging that our residents feel in being part of a care home community.

“The joy and camaraderie that the choir brings to our home is truly heart-warming, and we are proud to showcase their talents to our community.”

In addition to the choir, Speyside Care Home has also launched a pop-up tea room at the Aberlour Station Tearoom for locals to enjoy on a Thursday afternoon.