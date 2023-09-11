Kevin Dundas follows mum’s advice at Framing Point in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Kevin Dundas follows mum’s advice at Framing Point in Aberdeen

His late mother's words of wisdom are a constant reminder for him to crack on with tasks in his Rosemount shop.

Kevin Dundas, of Framing Point in Rosemount. Aberdeen.
Kevin Dundas, of Framing Point in Rosemount. Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Kevin Dundas, who owns and runs Framing Point in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

My parents started the original Framing Point when they opened their shop on Market Street in Aberdeen. I worked with them for many years but, sadly, they both passed away. I wanted to continue the business but also needed a fresh start. That’s when I opened my own Framing Point business in a new location on Rosemount Viaduct. I now have a shop I can make my own.

How did you get to where you are today?

When I first started out I was very fortunate to have the foundations of my mum and dad’s shop to get me going. It’s a lot of hard work and I’ve spent many long hours in the new shop, but it’s definitely paying off. Even though it’s a new business I still have many of the same repeat customers my parents had. I think they enjoy seeing a familiar face when they drop in.

Kevin Dundas in the frame in his Rosemount shop.
Kevin Dundas in the frame in his Rosemount shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Who helped you?

I had a lot of help from family and friends to get the new shop up and running. They helped to move equipment and stock and give the place a lick of paint. Since then, to be honest, the day-to-day running of the business has been me on my own, putting the hours in. However, I now have a fantastic member of staff in Phoebe Banks, who works freelance and has been a great help lately.

Of course, as a member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) I know it’s always there to help. Earlier this year, the FSB arranged for my local MSP, Kevin Stewart, to visit Framing Point. I was able to speak to him face-to-face without taking time away from work.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My mum always said “these jobs won’t get done on their own” and she was right. If I’m not being productive, I think of her saying that and it gets me going again. Also, if you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall, just take a break. When you come back it never feels as bad.

Kevin with shop worker Phoebe Banks.
Kevin with shop worker Phoebe Banks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What is your biggest mistake?

To my accountant’s delight, I’m terrible at keeping my paperwork up to date. I’m challenging myself to do it more regularly and not leave everything to the last minute.

What is your greatest achievement?

It’s the shop. Getting it set up and to where it is now is my greatest achievement.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

It’s been tough, but all I can do is keep working hard and keep going. I’ve seen major increases in material costs and I have to balance how I accommodate these. As a small business, I can’t put my prices up and up. I’m not sure what more the government could realistically do, but certainly something to keep costs down would be helpful.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to grow my business and maybe move to a larger shop, but still in the same area. Ideally, if I could hire more staff, then I could have a bit more time off with my family.

Mr Dundas outside his shop.
Mr Dundas outside his shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What do you do to relax?

I take my dog, Ollie, for a walk. It might not sound relaxing but I put my headphones in, listen to music and switch off from everything.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I don’t read, in fact I hate reading, but I love listening to the radio and it’s always on in the shop while I’m working. I’m also a football fan so that’s what’s usually on my TV.

Mr Dundas at work in his shop.
At work in his shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What do you waste your money on?

I work six days a week, so I like to relax and enjoy myself on Sundays. I really enjoy this family time with my partner, Arlene, daughter Aaliyah and other relatives. You can’t call it a waste of money really, but we go out and do things as a family and have a bit of fun. Lots of my money definitely gets spent on Aaliyah.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Arlene starts work really early, so my day begins with me tidying up the house and getting Aaliyah ready for school. I do the school run and give the dog a walk, all before heading over to the shop.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a white Peugeot Partner van for work and a Mercedes A-class as our family car. My dream car would be a Ford Mustang GT or maybe a Jeep Wrangler.

