Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Explainer: How to book a Covid-19 booster and other questions for the autumn 2023 rollout

Are you eligible for the autumn 2023 Covid booster shot, and if so where do you go to get it?

NHS Grampian and other health boards are already vaccinating people. Pictured, Stephen Main, lead nurse for immunisation, Aberdeen City, and Pauline Merchant, clinical lead nurse for the NHS Grampian vaccination programme. Image: NHS Grampian
By Andy Morton

The winter Covid-19 vaccination programme has swung into action with a few changes from previous years.

Not everyone is eligible, but those most at risk will be able to get a jab this autumn.

Read our explainer to discover if you are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination, and how to book one if you are.

NHS chiefs encourage everyone to get their vaccination when they are called as the recent discovery of a new COVID-19 variant – BA.2.86 – highlights the risk the virus still poses.

Meanwhile, flu vaccinations are being handed out as the winter approaches.

Who is eligible for the autumn Covid booster?

All adults aged 65 and over are eligible and letters inviting people to get a jab are already being sent out.

Last year, people over 50 were eligible. The rules have been changed on advice from UK immunisation experts.

Are you eligible for a Covid booster this year? Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

People living in care homes for older people are also on the list for a vaccination as is anyone in the at-risk group. For full details on who is considered at-risk, click here.

Health and social care workers should have already been offered a booster.

The programme has already had an impact. In the weeks from September 4 to September 21, 82,914 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Scotland.

How to book and rearrange a Covid-19 booster

The NHS letters sent to all eligible people will include an appointment.

NHS Scotland says you should attend the appointment you’ve been given, or make or rearrange your appointment “as soon as possible”.

All bookings and rearrangements are made through the online booking system here.

User names and passwords are the same as for previous Covid vaccination programmes, and NHS Scotland has set up a help page here.

NHS Scotland says: “If you are trying to rearrange your appointment online and there are no vaccination appointments available, please check again later as new appointments continually become available.”

Is there a Covid vaccination centre near me?

NHS Grampian has a number of vaccination centres, including one in the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen and at the Elgin Retail Park. For the full list, click here.

NHS Highland requests people to log into the online booking portal to find a clinic near them. The health body says no evening appointments are available, with the vaccination service only running from 9am to 4pm.

Vaccination centres include this one in Elgin Retail Park. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The full list of NHS Western Isles vaccination centres is here. To book a home appointment, call the local Vaccination Helpline on 0808 196 8383.

For NHS Shetland centres, click here.

For NHS Orkney info, click here.

What are the side effects of the Covid vaccine?

A number of Covid vaccinations are in use including Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Sanofi and GSK.

According to the NHS, you will be offered the most suitable one for your condition or age.

For some people, the vaccine will depend on clinical reasons such as allergies. The majority of people will not be able to choose which vaccine they get.

Common side effects include tiredness, headaches, aches, chills and having a sore arm.

The NHS is using a number of different Covid vaccines. Image: Shutterstock

How long should I wait for a booster if I have Covid?

The NHS advises waiting until you feel better before you get your booster. If you have just had Covid and you feel well, then the recommendation is to get your booster.

What else do I need to know?

This year’s Covid vaccination programme has been brought forward across the UK because of the new Covid variant, BA.2.86, first detected in the UK on August 18.

