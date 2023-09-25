Transport issues and THAT bypass could be a key focus of discussions about Fort William’s future.

Councillor Angus MacDonald believes that if ideas at the Fort William town centre masterplan meeting address transport issues and ‘eyesore’ bypass, the outcome could be ‘transformational’.

The Highland Council have announced that the first stage of preparation for the masterplan is complete.

The Fort William 2040 Masterplan consists of four key focuses which aim to make the town:

A great place to live

A connected place

A net-zero town

A place facing water

Highland Councillor Angus MacDonald says he cannot confirm what discussions will take place during the session.

However, he shares that two particular topics are likely to make an appearance.

The high street ‘has very good bones’

One hot topic for Fort William is how to make the town ‘a connected place’ with improved transport links for the community.

For this reason, Angus believes a better connection between the transport hub to the town will come up.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Westminster also believes that ideas may address the focus of ‘a place facing water’.

“At the moment, people go around the bypass and think it is unattractive.”

“The High Street itself has very good bones, but the problem is most will not stop to see how nice it is.”

Angus states that if the rear-facing side of the High Street were to be tackled, the outcome would be ‘transformational’.

The meeting date is yet to be confirmed

Economy and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Councillor Ken Gowans is ‘delighted’ the Fort William town centre masterplan is progressing.

“This process is an opportunity for the public to contribute and work collaboratively with the design team.”

Highland Council state the time and date for the public engagement session will be announced shortly.

There will also be a stakeholder engagement event held on 2 October prior to the public meeting in November.

This is to assist in refining the architect’s proposals before they are put to the public for consideration.

Architect-Director Rory Kellet says Threesixty have enjoyed hearing from a diverse range of interests in Fort William.

Threesixty have been involved in many well-known projects, such as the Victorian Market in Inverness and Fort William’s Blar Mor development.

He says: “Threesixty look forward to sharing our findings with stakeholders and some of our initial thoughts to improve the town centre.”

“There is a shared ambition to transform Fort William town centre into a vibrant, textured, varied, safe and inclusive place to live, work and play.”

