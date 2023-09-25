Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan meeting

'The High Street itself has very good bones, but the problem is most will not stop to see how nice it is.'

By Shannon Morrison
Fort William town centre.
Fort William High Street. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DC Thomson

Transport issues and THAT bypass could be a key focus of discussions about Fort William’s future.

Councillor Angus MacDonald believes that if ideas at the Fort William town centre masterplan meeting address transport issues and ‘eyesore’ bypass, the outcome could be ‘transformational’.

The Highland Council have announced that the first stage of preparation for the masterplan is complete.

The Fort William 2040 Masterplan consists of four key focuses which aim to make the town:

  • A great place to live
  • A connected place
  • A net-zero town
  • A place facing water

Highland Councillor Angus MacDonald says he cannot confirm what discussions will take place during the session.

However, he shares that two particular topics are likely to make an appearance.

The high street ‘has very good bones’

One hot topic for Fort William is how to make the town ‘a connected place’ with improved transport links for the community.

Angus Macdonald is a Liberal Democrat councillor for Fort William and Ardnamurchan
Angus MacDonald, Highland Councillor and Liberal Democrat Westminster candidate. Image supplied by: Angus MacDonald

 

For this reason, Angus believes a better connection between the transport hub to the town will come up.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Westminster also believes that ideas may address the focus of ‘a place facing water’.

“At the moment, people go around the bypass and think it is unattractive.”

“The High Street itself has very good bones, but the problem is most will not stop to see how nice it is.”

Angus states that if the rear-facing side of the High Street were to be tackled, the outcome would be ‘transformational’.

The meeting date is yet to be confirmed

Economy and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Councillor Ken Gowans is ‘delighted’ the Fort William town centre masterplan is progressing.

“This process is an opportunity for the public to contribute and work collaboratively with the design team.”

Fort William town centre, high street.
Fort William High Street. Image by: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Highland Council state the time and date for the public engagement session will be announced shortly.

There will also be a stakeholder engagement event held on 2 October prior to the public meeting in November.

This is to assist in refining the architect’s proposals before they are put to the public for consideration.

Architect-Director Rory Kellet says Threesixty have enjoyed hearing from a diverse range of interests in Fort William.

Threesixty have been involved in many well-known projects, such as the Victorian Market in Inverness and Fort William’s Blar Mor development.

He says: “Threesixty look forward to sharing our findings with stakeholders and some of our initial thoughts to improve the town centre.”

“There is a shared ambition to transform Fort William town centre into a vibrant, textured, varied, safe and inclusive place to live, work and play.”

