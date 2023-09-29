NHS Highland: Change needed ‘urgently’ to close £68.7 million budget gap and staffing pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Highland: Change needed ‘urgently’ to close £68.7 million budget gap and staffing pressures

A £68.7million budget gap and staffing issues are two of the big problems.

David Mackay By David Mackay
NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek warned that an unlimited budget wouldn’t deliver every service due to recruitment challenges Image: DC Thomson design team
NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek warned that an unlimited budget wouldn't deliver every service due to recruitment challenges

NHS Highland bosses have admitted they don’t know what the health board will look like in 10 years – but have stressed change is needed “urgently”.

Officials are currently facing a £68.7 million budget gap as financial pressures continue to rise through inflation.

Recruitment challenges are also expected to increase in the coming years with 29.3% of NHS Highland’s more than 11,000 staff over the age of 55.

Chairwoman Sarah Compton-Bishop says “good improvements” were made to address the financial gap before Covid.

However, she says the impact of the pandemic with Brexit and inflation means the “significant” gap now needs to be addressed with “urgency”.

‘Change more difficult now than ever’

NHS Highland presented a snapshot of its current position at its annual review at UHI House in Inverness.

Officials stressed the need for change within the health and social care sector in order to address financial challenges.

However, chief executive Pam Dudek warned that even if she had an unlimited budget she wouldn’t be able to deliver every service she wanted due to recruitment challenges.

She said: “We don’t totally know what the NHS is going to look like in the next 10 or 20 years, but we know it needs to be different.

NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“That isn’t news to us though. We’ve known for a long time about the demographic and the financial position of the country and the workforce and that this would happen.

“If you really think about the NHS and social care over the years it’s continually changing.

“I’ve been in the NHS for 41 years and we’ve always been saving money or had challenges of some sort, it just feels like it’s probably more difficult now than it has ever been.”

What change is coming at NHS Highland?

Ongoing concerns across the vast NHS Highland area include distances to travel for care in treatment, including from Lochaber and Caithness.

Officials explained they were examining recruitment and staffing models that had been implemented in each location to look at how they can be replicated.

Meanwhile, plans for the replacement Belford Hospital in Fort William are expected to include more rooms to deliver more services while plans in Caithness will examine how to better use the space that is already available.

Raigmore hospital in Inverness operated by NHS Highland.
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Despite a desire to deliver care as close to home as possible, warnings were issued travel to Inverness or even outside the Highlands would still be needed for specialist treatments.

However, Ms Compton-Bishop explained technology was bringing the NHS closer to patients with trials underway in Skye, Caithness and Oban to deliver some hospital treatments at home.

She said: “Some of the most exciting things we are working on is ways that we can take our expertise out into communities.

“It’s such a vast area so moving and travelling about can be such a big deal. I think what’s really exciting is using technology to go where people are instead of them coming to us.”

Hospital at home treatments currently include access to intravenous fluids or oxygen with costs lower inpatient treatment.

Meanwhile, there are hopes access to NHS dental services will improve over the next five years with 184 dentists currently in training after about 160 dentists were “lost” during the pandemic.

Scottish Government focus on recruitment

Scottish Government public health and women’s health minister Jenni Minto held talks with NHS Highland officials throughout the day of the annual review.

The Argyll and Bute MSP described recruitment as a national challenge, but explained initiatives were being explored to try and make a career in the sector more attractive.

She said: “All the health boards in Scotland are working hard on recruitment and trying to find different ways to do that.

Scottish Government public and women’s health minister Jenni Minto. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It was really heartening to hear that NHS Borders and NHS Dumfries and Galloway are both working together to see if they can come up with a way to encourage people to their part of Scotland and I know NHS Highland is doing the same.

“I think the other important point is education and trying to get people that have grown up in this part of the country to stay here, and that involves working with UHI and other universities in Scotland to develop those partnerships.

“I live on Islay and the doctor’s practice there has worked hard with Glasgow University to bring people over to work so they get that different experience.”

