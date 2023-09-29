Linx Ice Arena could be demolished and replaced at Aberdeen Beach as report casts MORE doubt on Dons stadium dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Linx Ice Arena could be demolished and replaced at Aberdeen Beach as report casts MORE doubt on Dons stadium dream

The council says its "world class" combined leisure centre and ice arena will be a "standalone" project and not connected to a potential football stadium.

By Ben Hendry
Linx Ice Arena could be bulldozed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Linx Ice Arena could be bulldozed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council chiefs have revealed plans to knock down Aberdeen’s Linx Ice Arena to make way for a “world class combined leisure centre”.

The proposals come as the city’s beach masterplan ramps up, with work on a £50 million first phase due to begin next year.

One strand of the massive project has always been to build a new, improved leisure complex.

And that was one of the reasons given when the 30-year-old Beach Leisure Centre was closed earlier this year.

It is due to be demolished in the months ahead.

The mothballed leisure centre next to Linx Ice Arena awaits demolition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why earmark Linx Ice Arena for demolition?

The neighbouring Linx Ice Arena was unaffected, with games still taking place at the popular venue as the centre was boarded up.

But now the local authority has unveiled how it plans to move forward with its vision for an “attractive” leisure development along the seafront.

Papers state: “The proposed project aims to develop a new leisure centre and ice arena replacing the old one, along with the addition of other attractions.

“The proposal is to replace them with an attractive combined facility with an improved pool and ice arena.

“It will also incorporate additional attractions such as a spa facility, sensory centre, creche and café.

“The proposal is to demolish and redevelop the existing Beach Leisure Centre and Linx Ice Arena.”

A Scottish National League game at the Linx Ice Arena.

Does this cast more doubt on a new Dons stadium at the beach?

The official report goes on to explain that a recent study determined that the ice area, which is home to Aberdeen Lynx Hockey Club “could do with modernisation”, but is in “generally good order”.

Under the idea put forward, the new leisure centre would be a “standalone” project, which goes against previous plans to incorporate it into a new Aberdeen FC ground.

An image showing what the beach masterplan could look like. Supplied by Morrison Communications
Futuristic design images like this one were crafted with the idea of a leisure complex as part of a new Aberdeen FC stadium, but things have changed. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Club officials had always drawn up their plans for a seaside Pittodrie replacement under the impression that leisure facilities would be part of it.

They say this would achieve savings in construction, through economies of scale.

But these papers, published amid growing doubts that the Dons’ plans could ever come to fruition, appear to put paid to that idea.

The report states: “The Leisure Centre will be a standalone project and will not be integrated with the proposed football stadium.”

Will this affect hockey team?

Fans of the hockey team need not fear though…

The existing arena would be retained while the new complex is built in front of it,

Whether a new Aberdeen FC stadium will ultimately form any part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan remains unknown.

Read more on the stalemate between the Dons and Aberdeen City Council here, as the stadium proposal remains in limbo.

You can see the pre-application form which details the potential Linx Ice Arena demolition here.

