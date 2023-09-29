Linx Ice Arena could be demolished and replaced at Aberdeen Beach as report casts MORE doubt on Dons stadium dream

Council chiefs have revealed plans to knock down Aberdeen’s Linx Ice Arena to make way for a “world class combined leisure centre”.

The proposals come as the city’s beach masterplan ramps up, with work on a £50 million first phase due to begin next year.

One strand of the massive project has always been to build a new, improved leisure complex.

And that was one of the reasons given when the 30-year-old Beach Leisure Centre was closed earlier this year.

It is due to be demolished in the months ahead.

Why earmark Linx Ice Arena for demolition?

The neighbouring Linx Ice Arena was unaffected, with games still taking place at the popular venue as the centre was boarded up.

But now the local authority has unveiled how it plans to move forward with its vision for an “attractive” leisure development along the seafront.

Papers state: “The proposed project aims to develop a new leisure centre and ice arena replacing the old one, along with the addition of other attractions.

“The proposal is to replace them with an attractive combined facility with an improved pool and ice arena.

“It will also incorporate additional attractions such as a spa facility, sensory centre, creche and café.

“The proposal is to demolish and redevelop the existing Beach Leisure Centre and Linx Ice Arena.”

Does this cast more doubt on a new Dons stadium at the beach?

The official report goes on to explain that a recent study determined that the ice area, which is home to Aberdeen Lynx Hockey Club “could do with modernisation”, but is in “generally good order”.

Under the idea put forward, the new leisure centre would be a “standalone” project, which goes against previous plans to incorporate it into a new Aberdeen FC ground.

Club officials had always drawn up their plans for a seaside Pittodrie replacement under the impression that leisure facilities would be part of it.

They say this would achieve savings in construction, through economies of scale.

But these papers, published amid growing doubts that the Dons’ plans could ever come to fruition, appear to put paid to that idea.

The report states: “The Leisure Centre will be a standalone project and will not be integrated with the proposed football stadium.”

Will this affect hockey team?

Fans of the hockey team need not fear though…

The existing arena would be retained while the new complex is built in front of it,

Whether a new Aberdeen FC stadium will ultimately form any part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan remains unknown.

Read more on the stalemate between the Dons and Aberdeen City Council here, as the stadium proposal remains in limbo.

You can see the pre-application form which details the potential Linx Ice Arena demolition here.