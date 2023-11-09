Drumoak cyclist’s emotional appearance to honour 4 nurses who saved his life on A93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drumoak cyclist’s emotional appearance to honour 4 nurses who saved his life on A93

There were tears all round when Kev McPhee-Smith showed up unannounced at the Daisy Awards ceremony a year on from his roadside cardiac arrest.

By Andy Morton
Together again. From left to right, Menna Forgrieve, Megan McLeod, Anne Shearer, Kev McPhee-Smith, Donna Duncan and Zoe Meldrum.
There was hardly a dry eye in the house when Drumoak man Kev McPhee-Smith made a surprise appearance at a ceremony to honour the nurses that saved his life.

Mr McPhee-Smith, 58, suffered a cardiac arrest on July 22 last year while cycling on the A93, only to be rescued by four health professionals that just happened to be driving past.

Their quick reactions helped Kev make it to hospital even though his heart stopped for 25 minutes.

On Wednesday, Mr McPhee-Smith popped up unannounced at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie to present Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod with a Daisy Award, an NHS Grampian honour for those that go beyond the call of duty.

Kev McPhee-Smith at a ceremony at the Garioch Centre in Inverurie with nurses Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod, who saved his life after his cardiac arrest on the A93.
The ceremony at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie saw the nurses receive a Daisy Award. Image: NHS Grampian

The surprise delighted the nurses, and proved emotional for some.

“There were tears,” said Ms Meldrum, a former staff nurse also from Drumoak. “Happy tears.”

Ms Meldrum was the last of the four to arrive on the scene after Mr McPhee-Smith collapsed on the verge of the A93 last year.

She followed ARI nurse Ms Duncan, who stopped first after noticing the cyclist wobble on his bike, and Ms Forgrieve, a Grampian medical emergency department advanced nurse practitioner.

Former ARI nurse Megan McLeod, who is now a school nurse, also stopped to help.

Together, the four took turns to give chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

Drumoak cyclist Kev Mcphee-Smith in hospital after his A93 cardiac arrest.
Mr Mcphee-Smith in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while cycling on the A93. Image: Supplied by Anne Shearer

Looking back at the miracle on the A93

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr McPhee-Smith said he was proud to hand over the Daisy Awards to his four saviours.

“It was so good to meet the four nurses again and seeing them recognised for what they did for me,” he said. “It was a very little amount of what I owe them.”

Speaking about his cardiac arrest on the A93, which happened just five minutes from his home in Drumoak, Mr McPhee said: “Donna [Duncan] noticed straight away that something was wrong and she stopped.

“She didn’t have to. And the same with the other three. None of them were working, but they just joined in to help when they saw someone was in severe need.”

The reunion at the NHS-organised ceremony in Inverurie on Wednesday was the second time the group had met up.

A lunch for the five earlier this year was attended by a Press and Journal photographer, who captured the moment.

Kev with the four nurses at Mains of Drum garden centre.
Kev invited all four nurses for lunch at Mains of Drum garden centre after they saved his life.

Mr McPhee-Smith, who went to the awards ceremony in Inverurie with wife Anne Shearer, is still recovering from his cardiac arrest. But he said he is walking 10,000 steps a day as his strength returns.

He hopes eventually to get back on his bike but admits any future cycling will be by e-bike.

Meanwhile, Ms Meldrum said it was great to reconnect with her former patient, whom she revealed shed a few tears.

“He was, yeah, emotional,” she said. “But he’s looking so well. It’s great to see him looking so well.”

Miracle on the A93: Cardiac arrest cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses

