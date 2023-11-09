Inverness sushi fans, here’s what to expect at new takeaway Sushiness

Inverness sushi fans are in for a treat, for a new takeaway specialising in the cuisine, Sushiness, has opened its doors on Lombart Street.

Ignacio Reyes Maira, 42, received the keys to the city centre premises in February and has been looking forward to being part of the Inverness food and drink scene ever since.

“I wish to give people a good experience when buying their dinner with us,” says the business owner, who is originally from Chile.

“It’s my first established business so I don’t really know what to expect.”

Owner brings decades worth of hospitality experience to Inverness sushi takeaway Sushiness

Ignacio has lived in Inverness with his wife Laura, from France, and their dog Arya for the past three years.

As for the hospitality and services area, he has worked worked in it since the age of 14 as a waiter, bartender, housekeeper, night porter, host, KP, manager, receptionist, chef, and more.

“I was lucky to have left university because I don’t see myself working as an engineer today, I love serving people,” says Ignacio.

“In Chile, I had a home business selling food but due to the pandemic I had to quit. Then my wife and I came to Inverness.”

Expect fried chicken rolls — which remind Ignacio of ‘sushi nights in Chile’ — and much more

Sushiness, which opened last week, boasts a two-man team for the time being including Ignacio and chef Cristian Montero.

Its opening hours are 4pm to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday.

The takeaway will start out by serving five types of rolls. They include chicken, salmon, shrimp, lamb and hearts of palm (a white vegetable that comes from the core of certain kinds of palm trees).

These are available either cold or deep-fried with tempura or panko, or in a bowl.

Ignacio said: “Definitely try the fried roll, it is the most striking and full of flavour and texture.

“My favourite is the fried chicken roll with cream cheese and spring onion because it is crispy inside and out. It also reminds me of my sushi nights in Chile with my wife.”

Cristian and Ignacio are delighted to be part of the local food scene.

On behalf of Cristian, Ignacio added: “He told me that what he liked most about this project is the mutual vision we have in common for the business. The customer experience is the most important thing of all.

“That is where our efforts will be — to make eating with us a pleasant experience, so we can grow and offer even more products.”