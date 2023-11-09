Inverness sushi fans, here’s what to expect at new takeaway Sushiness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness sushi fans, here’s what to expect at new takeaway Sushiness

Sushiness is open from 4pm to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday, so be sure to check out the venue if sushi is up your street.

By Karla Sinclair
Sushiness chef Cristian Montero (left) with owner Ignacio Reyes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sushiness chef Cristian Montero (left) with owner Ignacio Reyes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness sushi fans are in for a treat, for a new takeaway specialising in the cuisine, Sushiness, has opened its doors on Lombart Street.

Ignacio Reyes Maira, 42, received the keys to the city centre premises in February and has been looking forward to being part of the Inverness food and drink scene ever since.

Sushi tablespread at new Inverness takeaway, Sushiness.
Some of the dishes to expect at Sushiness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I wish to give people a good experience when buying their dinner with us,” says the business owner, who is originally from Chile.

“It’s my first established business so I don’t really know what to expect.”

Owner brings decades worth of hospitality experience to Inverness sushi takeaway Sushiness

Ignacio has lived in Inverness with his wife Laura, from France, and their dog Arya for the past three years.

As for the hospitality and services area, he has worked worked in it since the age of 14 as a waiter, bartender, housekeeper, night porter, host, KP, manager, receptionist, chef, and more.

Owner Ignacio and chef Cristian Montero in the kitchen of the new Inverness sushi takeaway.
Cristian, left, and Ignacio are excited to be part of the Inverness food scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I was lucky to have left university because I don’t see myself working as an engineer today, I love serving people,” says Ignacio.

“In Chile, I had a home business selling food but due to the pandemic I had to quit. Then my wife and I came to Inverness.”

Expect fried chicken rolls — which remind Ignacio of ‘sushi nights in Chile’ — and much more

Sushiness, which opened last week, boasts a two-man team for the time being including Ignacio and chef Cristian Montero.

Its opening hours are 4pm to 10pm Wednesday to Sunday.

A sake poke bowl at Sushiness.
A sake poke bowl. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The takeaway will start out by serving five types of rolls. They include chicken, salmon, shrimp, lamb and hearts of palm (a white vegetable that comes from the core of certain kinds of palm trees).

These are available either cold or deep-fried with tempura or panko, or in a bowl.

Ignacio said: “Definitely try the fried roll, it is the most striking and full of flavour and texture.

California rolls.
Expect California rolls. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Battered rolls at the sushi restaurant in Inverness.
Ignacio recommends trying the battered rolls. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“My favourite is the fried chicken roll with cream cheese and spring onion because it is crispy inside and out. It also reminds me of my sushi nights in Chile with my wife.”

Cristian and Ignacio are delighted to be part of the local food scene.

Heart of palm sushi roll at Sushiness.
Heart of palm is among the sushi filling options. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

On behalf of Cristian, Ignacio added: “He told me that what he liked most about this project is the mutual vision we have in common for the business. The customer experience is the most important thing of all.

“That is where our efforts will be — to make eating with us a pleasant experience, so we can grow and offer even more products.”

