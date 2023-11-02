Before-and-after interactive images offer sneak peek into new dental practice

Going to the dentist can be a relaxing experience – that’s the thinking behind Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic in Aberdeen.

Based at 39 Queen’s Road, the new Andrew Scott Dental Care clinic officially opened on July 31 2023, but the building has a long history.

Use the interactive sliders throughout this article to see before and after images of 39 Queen’s Road, showing its journey into a modern dental practice.

Andrew Scott Dental Care before and after transformation

For owners Andrew and Ainslie Scott, it was love at first sight. While offering a prestige address, the Queen’s Road building immediately spoke to their vision for a modern, stress-free dental practice.

Before and after: reception

Ainslie said: “We walked through the door and loved the hallway. Immediately I knew how I would decorate it with a marble effect and black border flooring, which would be very in keeping with the period of the property.

“Throughout the whole property, the proportions of the rooms are just lovely with big windows. They’re flooded with light, so it feels very comfortable.

“And Andrew’s new surgery is just a stunning room, it’s so beautiful.”

The generous sized rooms and windows, now cleverly framed with black paint, also allowed Ainslie the chance to create a space for all patients, even nervous ones, to feel comfortable in.

Before and after: garden room

Ainslie explained: “Now, from the moment you arrive, you’re taken through to the garden room where you wait in real peace and calm, looking onto a garden. All the colours have been chosen to reduce your stress levels and try to make you feel quite relaxed before your treatment.”

And the reaction from patients has been positive.

Ainslie said: “Patients genuinely love it. They like having great car parking and they’re quite comfortable sat in the garden room. If anything, we’re finding patients arriving earlier for appointments! They were maybe more reluctant before, but they’re far happier coming in now.”

Before and after: surgery one

Ainslie said: “Each of the surgeries are generous in space. Tight spaces can increase stress, but here you’re able to focus on other things, like the trees outside and the windows.”

Dental practices of course need to be clinical spaces, designed in line with regulations – Andrew Scott Dental Care certainly provides this, with state-of-the-art facilities.

But the period features and calming interior design choices soften it, creating a more homely feel than you might normally expect from a dental clinic.

Ainslie added: “I’ve always felt very comfortable and happy here. I spent days and days in this building by myself, and even when the weather’s been bad outside, at no point have I ever felt uncomfortable. It’s just one of these buildings that has a really lovely feel to it.”

Before and after: surgery three

Local tradespeople completed the renovation work, including SB Electrical Scotland Ltd, Derek Scott Plumbing and Heating, B&G Beverly Joiners Limited, M.N. Hamilton Andersons of Inverurie and Vantage Signs Ltd to name a few.

But the renovation project was managed by Ainslie, who is a Chartered Architect. Her focus was shaping the building into a patient and dentist-friendly space.

Before and after: surgery four

Ainslie said: “Being an architect makes it so much easier. Right from the outset, I could see how I would take this project on and how I wanted it to look.

“In any architectural project I’ve worked on, I’m always very mindful of how people feel in spaces.

“There are certain things you have to comply with from the NHS, so that limits what you can do to some extent, but being an architect made it much easier – and easier to sell that vision to Andrew. He had to get on board with the concept, interior design and layout.”

The building allowed Ainslie to add two new surgery rooms and welcome three new dentists, Rachel Jackson, Gregor McPherson and periodontics specialist Will Anderson. They join a talented team, including Andrew Scott who is one of Aberdeen’s leading dental implantologists with over 60 referring local dentists for implants.

Before and after: surgery five

The expanded team means new patients are more than welcome to register, whether that’s for one-off specialist treatment or for year-round care.

Options include pay-as-you-go or a DenPlan Essentials maintenance plan incorporating hygiene treatments, check-ups, a discount on further treatments and cover for worldwide dental emergencies.

Find out more about Andrew Scott Dental Care and see the new practice for yourself.