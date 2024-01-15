7 tips to beat the January blues with self-care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

7 tips to beat the January blues with self-care

January can be a tough time for many, but you are not alone and there are things you can do to navigate through this challenging month.

In partnership with the Samaritans
Blue calendar on table
Don't suffer the January blues alone, reach out and be kind to yourself.

January, often heralded as a fresh start, can also bring with it a sense of sadness for many. The festive cheer fades, the days are short and the weather can be relentlessly cold. If you find yourself struggling to beat the January blues, remember, you are not alone.

It’s crucial to approach this challenging time with self-compassion and understanding, acknowledging that it’s okay to seek help and share your worries. Here are some practical tips to beat the January blues and remind ourselves that we are all in this together.

Top ways to beat the January blues

1. Eat a healthy diet

The link between our mood and diet is often underestimated. Nutrient-rich foods play a crucial role in supporting our mental well-being. Ensure your diet includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. These foods provide essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to a balanced mood. Hydration is equally important, so make sure to drink plenty of water. Small changes in your diet can make a significant difference in how you feel.

colourful food on a plate
Eating a healthy balanced meal can help to regulate your moods.

2. Stay active and socialise

Physical activity is a powerful mood booster. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a jog or joining a new exercise class, moving your body releases endorphins, promoting a sense of well-being. Consider joining a club or group activity to meet new people and stay socially engaged. Connecting with others can be a lifeline during difficult times. Shared experiences and laughter can provide a much-needed lift to your spirits.

people taking part in a fitness class.
Keeping active is a great way to boost endorphins.

3. Embrace sunlight

In the midst of winter, daylight is precious. Make a conscious effort to spend time outside each day, even if it’s just a brief walk. Exposure to natural light helps regulate your body’s internal clock and boosts serotonin levels, improving mood. On cloudy days, maximise the light you receive indoors by keeping curtains open and sitting near windows.

4. Skip unrealistic resolutions

January often prompts a surge of New Year’s resolutions, but setting unrealistic goals can lead to disappointment and added stress. Instead of overwhelming yourself with grand plans, focus on small, achievable changes. Celebrate your progress, no matter how incremental. Be kind to yourself and remember that self-improvement is a journey, not a destination.

5. Re-establish routine

Returning to a familiar routine can provide a sense of stability and control. Set a daily schedule that includes regular sleep, mealtimes and work or study hours. A structured routine can help alleviate the chaos that may accompany the transition from holiday indulgence to everyday responsibilities.

6. Prioritise “me time”

A great way to beat the January blues is with self-care. In the midst of daily demands, it’s essential to carve out moments for self-care. Whether it’s by lighting a few candles and relaxing in a warm bath, reading a book, going for a walk in nature or engaging in a hobby you love, prioritise activities that bring you joy. These moments of self-nurturing can recharge your emotional batteries and contribute to overall well-being.

a bath with candles
beat the January blues by doing things that you love!

7. Nurture relationships

Spending quality time with friends and family is a powerful antidote to the January blues. Surround yourself with supportive individuals who understand and care about your well-being. Sharing your thoughts and feelings can provide relief, and the warmth of companionship can make a significant difference during challenging times.

Contact the Samaritans

Remember, if the January blues become overwhelming, there is no shame in seeking help. Reach out to friends, family, or anyone who can offer support.

If you need someone to talk to, call the Samaritans on 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide a listening ear and support. You are not alone, and together, we can navigate through the challenges of life.  

More from Health & Wellbeing

Junior doctors across Wales have begun a three-day walkout over pay (Ben Birchall/PA)
Junior doctors in Wales stage 72-hour walkout over pay
Virtual wards allow clinicians to monitor patients remotely using apps or wearable technology (PA)
Virtual wards ‘not a silver bullet’ for NHS as occupancy levels grow
A record number of patients faced 12-hour A&E waits last year, figured showed (Chris Radburn/PA)
Record 420,000 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E in 2023 – analysis
Don't suffer the January blues alone, reach out and be kind to yourself.
Keith dementia expert — and belly dancer — says disease will lose scare factor
Glenn Campbell with wife Claire at Whale Bone Arch on top of North Berwick Law
‘I'm not afraid of dying. It turns out my biggest fear is FOMO’: BBC…
Scientists used ‘novel brain-imaging techniques’ as part of their research (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dopamine released during exercise linked to improved reaction times – study
Thousands of medics have retired early in Scotland since 2015 (PA)
More than 2,000 medics have retired before state pension age, figures show
The figures show one patient in NHS Tayside waited four years and 175 days for a hip or knee replacement (PA)
Patients waiting four years for ‘life-changing’ operations, figures show
A stigma remains around HIV, according to the UK’s largest survey of people living with the virus (Alamy/PA)
Treatment satisfaction is high among HIV patients but stigma remains – survey
The Youth Navigators programme helps children aged 12 to 16 with complex social issues when they attend A&E (PA)
Youth support scheme that ‘really made a difference’ expanded