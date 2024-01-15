7 tips to beat the January blues with self-care

January, often heralded as a fresh start, can also bring with it a sense of sadness for many. The festive cheer fades, the days are short and the weather can be relentlessly cold. If you find yourself struggling to beat the January blues, remember, you are not alone.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It’s crucial to approach this challenging time with self-compassion and understanding, acknowledging that it’s okay to seek help and share your worries. Here are some practical tips to beat the January blues and remind ourselves that we are all in this together.

Top ways to beat the January blues

1. Eat a healthy diet

The link between our mood and diet is often underestimated. Nutrient-rich foods play a crucial role in supporting our mental well-being. Ensure your diet includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. These foods provide essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to a balanced mood. Hydration is equally important, so make sure to drink plenty of water. Small changes in your diet can make a significant difference in how you feel.

2. Stay active and socialise

Physical activity is a powerful mood booster. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a jog or joining a new exercise class, moving your body releases endorphins, promoting a sense of well-being. Consider joining a club or group activity to meet new people and stay socially engaged. Connecting with others can be a lifeline during difficult times. Shared experiences and laughter can provide a much-needed lift to your spirits.

3. Embrace sunlight

In the midst of winter, daylight is precious. Make a conscious effort to spend time outside each day, even if it’s just a brief walk. Exposure to natural light helps regulate your body’s internal clock and boosts serotonin levels, improving mood. On cloudy days, maximise the light you receive indoors by keeping curtains open and sitting near windows.

4. Skip unrealistic resolutions

January often prompts a surge of New Year’s resolutions, but setting unrealistic goals can lead to disappointment and added stress. Instead of overwhelming yourself with grand plans, focus on small, achievable changes. Celebrate your progress, no matter how incremental. Be kind to yourself and remember that self-improvement is a journey, not a destination.

5. Re-establish routine

Returning to a familiar routine can provide a sense of stability and control. Set a daily schedule that includes regular sleep, mealtimes and work or study hours. A structured routine can help alleviate the chaos that may accompany the transition from holiday indulgence to everyday responsibilities.

6. Prioritise “me time”

A great way to beat the January blues is with self-care. In the midst of daily demands, it’s essential to carve out moments for self-care. Whether it’s by lighting a few candles and relaxing in a warm bath, reading a book, going for a walk in nature or engaging in a hobby you love, prioritise activities that bring you joy. These moments of self-nurturing can recharge your emotional batteries and contribute to overall well-being.

7. Nurture relationships

Spending quality time with friends and family is a powerful antidote to the January blues. Surround yourself with supportive individuals who understand and care about your well-being. Sharing your thoughts and feelings can provide relief, and the warmth of companionship can make a significant difference during challenging times.

Contact the Samaritans

Remember, if the January blues become overwhelming, there is no shame in seeking help. Reach out to friends, family, or anyone who can offer support.

If you need someone to talk to, call the Samaritans on 116 123. They are available 24/7 to provide a listening ear and support. You are not alone, and together, we can navigate through the challenges of life.