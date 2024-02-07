First mum to use Inverurie birthing pools in 3 years has a baby name revelation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First mum to use Inverurie birthing pools in 3 years has a baby name revelation

Natalie Mackie was given a sign on what to name her daughter as Inverurie's water birth facilities reopened after a long closure.

By Andy Morton
Natalie Mackie stands beside the birthing pools in Inverurie with partner Stuart Sproat and son Oscar.
Natalie Mackie with daughter Jude and, in background, partner Stuart Sproat and son Oscar. Natalie is the first mum to use the birthing pools in Inverurie since they reopened. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Natalie Mackie got more than she bargained for when she gave birth at Inverurie Community Maternity Unit last week.

Not only was she the first mum to have a water birth at the facility since its two birthing pools reopened after a three-year closure.

She also got to finally decide on a name for her daughter.

“One of our midwives was called Jude,” the 27-year-old explains from her Inverurie home.

Natalie sits on one of the Inverurie birthing pools with daughter Jude in her arms. Son Oscar and partner Stuart also sit on the side of the pool.
Natalie and her newly-expanded family in the Inverurie maternity unit where she gave birth last Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The name was already on our shortlist of three baby names so when we found that out we took it as a sign.

“It sealed the deal.”

A landmark moment for Inverurie – and Natalie thanks to birthing pool

Baby Jude was born weighing a healthy seven pounds and three ounces at 3.30am last Tuesday.

With her at the maternity unit were mum Natalie and dad Stuart Sproat, with older brother Oscar, 5, waiting at home.

It was a landmark moment for the Inverurie maternity unit as its birthing pools finally came back online after their own protracted delivery.

A photo of an empty birthing pool facility at Inverurie Community Maternity Unit
The birthing pool unit in Inverurie reopened last week after a three-year closure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But more importantly it was a night Natalie and Stuart will never forget.

“I got everything I’d wanted,” says a delighted Natalie. “I got the birthing pool, and was able to have my partner really close as well as my sister.

“It was just all the little things that I was looking for.”

‘With my first at ARI, it felt a lot more chaotic’

What made the birth even more special was how it compared to Natalie’s experience giving birth to Oscar at Aberdeen maternity hospital.

“With my first it felt a lot more chaotic, and it felt a lot more rushed,” she says. “I was worried that I was going to end up with the same thing again. But it was just the total opposite.”

In Inverurie, Natalie was in labour for five hours compared to nine in Aberdeen. More importantly, she was able to have family closer at hand.

Natalie, Jude, Oscar and Stuart at the birthing pools in Inverurie Community Maternity Unit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Stuart even got to cut Jude’s cord, something he wasn’t offered with Oscar.

“I look back on them both so differently,” she says of her two deliveries.

“Of course, labour is horrible, there’s no getting round that. It’s not an enjoyable experience.

“But I look back on [Jude’s birth], and I feel like I got everything that I could have wanted.”

The long road to Inverurie birthing pools reopening

NHS Grampian announced last month the Inverurie pools would reopen on January 29, ending a three-year closure that some groups and mums said contributed to a lack of birthing options across the region.

The shuttering of the Inverurie pools due to an installation issue combined with closures of birthing pools at ARI and Peterhead meant that only Dr Gray’s maternity unit in Elgin handled water births.

Peterhead Community Hospital’s two birthing pools reopened in October while ARI’s facilities remain closed.

Natalie stands with her family next to a filled up birthing pool in Inverurie
Natalie said her experience at Inverurie Community Maternity Unit was better than her previous birth in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inverurie’s reopening came just in time for Natalie. Though she thinks she played her part.

“When I went for my first midwife appointment, I was told the chances of me getting a water birth were really slim,” she says.

“Then the week before my due date they announced that the pools were reopening. And I was saying to everyone, I’m holding out. I’m not going into labour.”

Did that make the difference?

“Yes,” says Natalie with a smile. “I willed it into existence.”

Stuart changes his tune on water births

The birthing pool had some other near-miraculous results.

Prior to the birth, partner Stuart had reservations about a water birth.

“It was the aftermath of it,” explains Natalie with a laugh. “Seeing it all there in the pool.

“But actually being there, he said it was totally different to what he expected.

“It wasn’t as gruesome,” she laughed.

