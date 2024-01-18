Inverurie birthing pools to reopen after three years out of action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie birthing pools to reopen after three years out of action

The water birth facilities will be back online by the end of January after NHS Grampian fixed water quality issues.

By Andy Morton
A photo of one of the birthing pools in Inverurie
One of the birthing pools in Inverurie's community maternity centre. The centre's two pools will reopen on January 29. Image: NHS Grampian

The three-year wait for a water birth in Inverurie will soon end after NHS Grampian said it will reopen the town’s two birthing pools before the end of this month.

The water birth facilities closed in 2020 due to installation issues and remained shut as the NHS tackled water quality issues.

The closure came just one year after the opening of the Inverurie community midwife unit by Nicola Sturgeon.

On Thursday, NHS Grampian announced the water issues have been resolved. The pools will be available from Monday January 29.

A photo of one of the birthing pools in Inverurie
NHS Grampian said it recognises the value of the birthing pools to women. Image: NHS Grampian

Associate director of midwifery for NHS Grampian Katie Colville said: “As caring professionals we’re keen to offer the use of birthing pools to women across Grampian and we recognise how valued these are as a choice for women in their birthing plans.”

Closures limited access to water births, as popularity grows in the region

The reopening brings the total number of functioning birthing pools across NHS Grampian to five.

Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin has one pool, while Peterhead Maternity Unit reopened its two birthing pools late last year.

The birthing room in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital remains closed because of infrastructure issues, according to NHS Grampian.

Last June, NHS Grampian gave staff a sneak peek of the maternity unit in the Baird Family Hospital.

The unit’s birthing pool will replace Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s facilities when Baird eventually opens.

Baird was initially scheduled to open in 2020 but has been hit by a series of delays.

Over the past few years, NHS Grampian’s birthing pools have been a headache for mothers looking to have a water birth.

Though the popularity of birthing pools, which have been shown to aid pain relief and even shorten labour, has increased in recent years… access has been limited for locals.

A photo of the birthing pool at Dr Gray's in Elgin
The birthing pool at Dr Gray’s in Elgin is currently open. Image: NHS Grampian

Of all the region’s pools, Inverurie’s have been shuttered the longest, however Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s facilities have been closed since April.

Peterhead’s pools closed after a legionella outbreak in February last year and reopened in October.

How the closures affected Aberdeenshire mums

In October, mums in Aberdeenshire told the P&J how the birthing pool closures had affected them.

The chair of Grampian Maternity Voices Partnership, which has previously called for the reopening of the Inverurie pools, said the closures were limiting birth options for mothers-to-be.

“It is causing a lot of stress and anxiety for women and their families,” Kathryn Masterson said at the time.

“And stress for a pregnant person is not good for themselves, and it’s also not good for the baby.”

‘They need to get them open’: Mums take aim at NHS Grampian over birthing pool closures

