Nairn 22-year-old’s barber shop ‘welcomed with open arms’

Fiona Moore said the opportunity to open her own studio was something she couldn't pass up on.

By Alex Banks
The 22-year-old has opened her own barber shop in Nairn. Image: Men's Hair and Grooming
The 22-year-old has opened her own barber shop in Nairn. Image: Men's Hair and Grooming

A Nairn 22-year-old said she has been “welcomed with open arms” after starting her own barbers business.

Fiona Moore gained her qualification after one year at University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) in Elgin.

After picking up work experience in the area, which turned into a full-time chair rental agreement, she took a “giant step” in starting her own business.

Fiona now operates 01 Men’s Hair and Grooming on Nairn’s High Street, operating the shop front of Feel Good Ink tattoo studio.

The barber shop offers a range of men’s grooming services including fade cuts and beard shaping.

Starting own barbers in Nairn ‘an opportunity I couldn’t pass up’

Fiona had seen a lot of barber-related social media content and quickly became fascinated by the detailed work.

After picking up her qualification, she knew she needed her own location in order to grow her business.

Fiona said: “I was 21 when I qualified as a barber and while studying I also took part in work experience at a highly rated barber shop.

“After qualifying, I was offered a full-time chair rental within the shop and went on to work there for a year or so.

“Starting my own business was a big step for me. But it was also an opportunity I knew I couldn’t pass up on.

Inside the studio. Image: 01 Men’s Hair and Grooming

“I came out of my first barbering position having learned a lot. But it wasn’t an environment I could see my own business growing the way I was planning.”

The business name, 01 Men’s Hair and Grooming, was something Fiona felt could help to “stand out from the local competition”.

She also keeps up with the latest techniques and styles in order to provide her customers with more options.

Fiona added: “This can look like anything from skin fades and mullets, to more classic scissor cuts or short back and sides.

“I feel like ‘hair and grooming’ allows me to continue to add more services to my repertoire.”

Fiona will look at adding shaves, facials, washes, waxing and much more over time.

Nairn community has welcomed 01 Men’s Hair and Grooming ‘with open arms’

Fiona is so grateful for the support she has already received, having kept her busy from the get-go.

She said: “The Nairn community has welcomed me with open arms. I’ve toyed with different working hours to see what suits my clientele.

“Recently I settled on working until 7.30pm twice a week to accommodate men outside of working hours. It has been hugely popular.”

Looking to the future, Fiona said she would love to have her own salon in a bigger space.

Fiona Moore in action at her studio on Nairn High Street. Image: Men’s Hair and Grooming

She said: “The space I’m currently renting is within Feel Good Ink. Jamie, Vicky and their apprentice Blaney are very courteous hosts.

“However, my ultimate goal is to open a salon of my own where I can I can work alongside like minded barbers and beauticians.

“Hopefully it’s in the not-to-distant future and we’ll be able to give men a space where they can come and receive the full works.”

