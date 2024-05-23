Dingwall trainee minister takes leap of faith in King’s Church abseil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall trainee minister takes leap of faith in King’s Church abseil

Tommy MacGregor really doesn't like heights, but his faith — and his desire to break beyond the limits of his spina bifida — will see him dangle off a 131-foot tower this weekend.

Tommy MacGregor, right, is all set to abseil down the tower at King's Church in Bridge of Don on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson/Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland
Tommy MacGregor, right, is all set to abseil down the tower at King's Church in Bridge of Don on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson/Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland
By Andy Morton

Tommy MacGregor vividly remembers the time he tried to climb a tower at the Landmark Forest Adventure Park in Carrbridge.

He was there with his niece, who wanted Tommy to wave to her from the top.

But the tower had those steps that are more like slats and he could see clear daylight through them.

For someone like Tommy, who has a huge fear of heights, it was too much.

“I got so far, then I had to come back down,” Tommy says. “I had to fess up that I couldn’t do it.”

Which makes it all the more remarkable that on Saturday Tommy will of his own volition climb to the top of the 131-foot tower at King’s Church in Bridge of Don and willingly — he hopes — hop over the side and abseil down to the bottom.

Tommy has overcome many challenges in his life and had a long career in the NHS. Image: Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland

By facing his fears, Tommy, 46, hopes to raise money for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland, the only charity in Scotland dedicated to people with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Tommy has spina bifida himself, as well as hydrocephalus — the water build-up on the brain that is a result of his condition.

More pertinently, considering the leap of faith he is about to commit to, the Dingwall native is also a trainee minister with the Church of Scotland in Inverness.

“Trainee minister chucks himself of a church tower,” Tommy laughs. “How ironic is that?”

Tommy’s refusal to set limits on his ability

Over the past few years, the tower at Kings Church, which was previously the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC), has become a popular place to do a charity abseil.

Last September, 96 brave volunteers zipped down the tower to raise funds for the Archie Foundation.

For Tommy, however, the abseil will do more than raise money for a favoured cause; it will continue his refusal to allow his condition to limit him.

He describes his own spina bifida as mild compared to others — he has some balance issues but can walk.

Tommy went to university and attained several degrees. Image: Supplied by Tommy MacGregor

But though his hydrocephalus has impacted his memory and made school at Dingwall Academy a struggle for him, he has since gone on to university to attain several degrees.

He has also had a successful career in the NHS’s educational arm, travelling the country as a dental trainer among other things.

“I’ve always challenged myself,” he says. “I’ve always tried to do different things and achieve different things.

“But it has also come from my family and from my church, and it’s back to my faith as well. That’s been really important.”

Tommy first thought about becoming an ordained Church of Scotland minister 20 years ago but says he lacked the confidence to go for it.

That changed through his NHS career as he gained belief in speaking to people and realised that he had it in him after all.

He is currently completing his probation period at Kinmylies church in Inverness.

Tommy as a young boy growing up in the north of Scotland. Image: Supplied by Tommy MacGregor

He sees obvious parallels in his growing confidence with this weekend’s abseil. Would he have attempted it 20 years ago?

“Absolutely not,” he says. “I might have been tempted by it, but I certainly wouldn’t have done it.”

That said, there is a line Tommy won’t cross. He heard some people might be doing the abseil headfirst.

“That won’t be me,” he says firmly.

To donate to Tommy’s challenge, click here.

