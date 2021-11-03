Five tips for selling a property: From creating home office area to top broadband speeds

The shift to better broadband can’t come quickly enough for some households, especially those in remote or rural areas.

Not only is it vital for staying connected and working from home, a new study has highlighted that it’s also a must for anyone wanting to sell their home.

The Press and Journal revealed last month that work is due to begin to give tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Scotland’s rural areas and islands access to faster internet speeds.

Full-fibre connections will be built in Oban, Portlethen and Newtonhill, while more than 130 miles of subsea cabling will give 15 more islands, including Shetland and Orkney, access to better broadband.

That full-fibre connectivity makes all the difference to potential buyers and is one of several key factors that could help sellers get the top end of their asking price, according to recent research by Zen Internet.

What is important to buyers?

Its report has revealed five key ways to increase the sell-ability of a home in a post-pandemic world, based on new insights into what buyers are looking for.

The research found that in Scotland, 12.5% of house-hunters said they needed to live somewhere with better internet connectivity, above the national average of 7%.

And 28% said that when moving, the house must have good internet connectivity, while the average was 26%.

On average, 19% of respondents said a bigger garden was why they wanted to move but in Scotland this rose to 29% who said they wanted more outdoor space post-Covid.

Steve Warburton, from zen.co.uk, said: “It is clear that the housing market is continuing to boom. Yet, despite demand and a shortage of houses on the market in some areas, our research has revealed that buyers are not willing to compromise on finding a house that meets big trends in certain needs.

“We have identified five essential ways to jump ahead of the competition and get a top asking price.”

Zen Internet’s Top 5 Selling Tips:

1. Showcase homeworking space

Home offices are here to stay and 27% of home buyers surveyed cited the need for one as the reason to buy a new home, with a further 9% wanting a home office due to Covid.

When potential buyers view your home they want to clearly envisage themselves working in that space.

If you have an office at home already, style it up for viewings. Clear clutter, create a Zoom-worthy backdrop, and show you have space for office essentials.

If you don’t have a dedicated workspace, consider mocking one up to show buyers the potential.

2. Highlight outdoor living space

Gardens are higher on the priority list than ever before. Don’t rely on a buyer’s imagination to sell them the outdoor space – a weekend spent getting your hands dirty could make the difference between your house going for over the asking price.

Gardens are as much an entertaining space as kitchens and dining rooms so dress the patio with furniture, lighting and an outdoor heater.

Spruce up the front lawn. Poor curb appeal has been shown to knock up to 5% off a house price.

3. Emphasise how hi-tech your home is

Broadband connectivity has quickly become a deal-breaker for buyers. A massive 75% of house hunters surveyed would NOT buy a home if they knew that the connectivity was poor; and three quarters surveyed are more inclined to buy a house that’s full-fibre enabled.

Do your homework in terms of what broadband speeds your home either gets or can get – and include this in the sales pitch.

Get rid of unsightly wires and extension cables. Hiring an electrician for a day to tidy up and add new sockets is a good investment.

4. Transform a space from drab to dreamy

A high-impact revamp can be achieved with something as simple as a new rug.

Freshen up walls with on-trend, but neutral colours.

Just remember, stick with colours that are not in any way polarising.

Bring in plants. Adding potted or hanging plants to a room quickly transforms the environment from stale to vibrant.

5. Phone a friend

Ask a friend to identify anything that you have overlooked that might put a buyer off. While a buyer will want to feel that a home is loved and lived in, they also need to picture themselves in the space.

You could remove some family pictures and children’s artwork and replace them with neutral prints.