Kay and William put their former church turned family home in Banchory Devenick on the market for £515,000

Not many people can say their home comes with a bell tower.

But then again St Devenicks on the Hill is unlike any other property, as William and Kay Thomson discovered after falling in love with the former church turned family home 21 years ago.

“We bought the property in 2003 and it was our first home as a married couple and the first home for our eldest daughter,” says Kay.

“We actually saw it featured for sale in a newspaper while we were living in France, with a move to Aberdeen imminent, and we knew it was for us.

“The property is unique and beautiful – who else has a bell tower?

“You can clearly see the skills of those who built it nearly 200 years ago and the history in the carved wood.

“We love the soaring ceilings and volume of the space, but it still feels very much like a home.”

Historic Banchory Devenick home is one of a kind…

Built 178 years ago, the former church was renovated in the 1990s to create an amazing family home.

“It was originally built as a Free Kirk and the previous owner renovated it in the 1990s,” says Kay.

“We have one set of the original stained-glass windows and the building retains many original features, including the huge church doors, ceilings, beams, columns and windows.”

Unique Banchory Devenick home ‘a retreat from the city, which is still on your doorstep’

As well as the incredible period features, Kay and William, who have two daughters, Charlotte, 19, and Verity, 15, also fell in love with the home’s semi-rural location in the serene suburb of Banchory Devenick.

“We have really enjoyed the location of the property as it’s a couple of miles from the city but feels a million miles away,” says Kay.

“There’s fields surrounding it, beautiful walks, stunning views and it’s close to nature so you can feel the seasons change and be totally relaxed and at peace.

“It’s a retreat from the city, which is still on your doorstep.”

Otherworldly charm with modern features…

From the outside, it’s impossible not to be in awe of this otherworldly property.

But it’s over the threshold where the property’s charm and character can be fully appreciated.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home is the sleek and stylish dining kitchen, complete with a large cathedral window, a central island, a free-standing four-ring gas range cooker, integrated appliances and space for dining.

Meanwhile, sit-down family meals can be savoured in the attractive dining/family room with views over the back garden.

‘The bedrooms are huge’

Also on the ground floor is a stylish shower room, a spacious workshop/store and a large understairs storage cupboard.

Upstairs, there are four beautiful bedrooms including the master bedroom which has an array of stunning period features including a cathedral window, a vaulted ceiling with original exposed ceiling beams as well as an en suite bathroom.

There are three further double bedrooms, all of which have decorative ceiling beams.

It’s the space and number of bedrooms that Kay thinks will appeal most to buyers.

“It’s a large house and the bedrooms are huge,” say Kay.

“There is plenty of room for family members to each have their space but also to come together in the living areas.”

‘It’s truly a warm, magical family home’

Also on the upper floor is a charming formal lounge with a striking vaulted ceiling with decorative exposed beams, reclaimed wood flooring, cathedral windows and an inglenook fireplace with a wood burning stove.

From the lounge, a concealed staircase provides access to a study which would be perfect as a home office.

Completing the upper level is a mezzanine landing, access to an attic and a family bathroom.

‘The property will suit a family looking for their forever home’

Outside, the garden offers plenty of space for children to burn off energy or for family barbecues in the summer.

Kay, who works in the non-profit sector, and William, who works in energy, will miss their home but are happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to another family.

“We will miss the lounge in the winter, with the log burner heating the entire space, and the warm tones of the wood lit up by the winter sun,” says Kay.

“It’s truly a warm, magical family home but it’s time to move on and let another family create memories in this house.

“The property will likely suit a family with children who are looking for their forever home.”

St. Devenicks On The Hill, Banchory Devenick, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £515,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01224 868687 or check out the website aspc.co.uk/