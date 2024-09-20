Kay and William put their former church turned family home in Banchory Devenick on the market for £515,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kay and William put their former church turned family home in Banchory Devenick on the market for £515,000

If you love period features then this beautiful home may be the answer to your property prayers.

By Rosemary Lowne
St Devenicks On The Hill is a property like no other.
St Devenicks On The Hill is brimming with charm and character. Image: Mackinnons

Not many people can say their home comes with a bell tower.

But then again St Devenicks on the Hill is unlike any other property, as William and Kay Thomson discovered after falling in love with the former church turned family home 21 years ago.

“We bought the property in 2003 and it was our first home as a married couple and the first home for our eldest daughter,” says Kay.

“We actually saw it featured for sale in a newspaper while we were living in France, with a move to Aberdeen imminent, and we knew it was for us.

“The property is unique and beautiful – who else has a bell tower?

“You can clearly see the skills of those who built it nearly 200 years ago and the history in the carved wood.

“We love the soaring ceilings and volume of the space, but it still feels very much like a home.”

William and Kay Thomson, pictured with their daughter Verity (centre) say they will miss their amazing home. Image: Kay Thomson

Historic Banchory Devenick home is one of a kind…

Built 178 years ago, the former church was renovated in the 1990s to create an amazing family home.

“It was originally built as a Free Kirk and the previous owner renovated it in the 1990s,” says Kay.

“We have one set of the original stained-glass windows and the building retains many original features, including the huge church doors, ceilings, beams, columns and windows.”

St Devenicks On The Hill is full of character and pretty period features. Image: Mackinnons
Kay and William say their home is a relaxing retreat. Image: Mackinnons

Unique Banchory Devenick home ‘a retreat from the city, which is still on your doorstep’

As well as the incredible period features, Kay and William, who have two daughters, Charlotte, 19, and Verity, 15, also fell in love with the home’s semi-rural location in the serene suburb of Banchory Devenick.

“We have really enjoyed the location of the property as it’s a couple of miles from the city but feels a million miles away,” says Kay.

“There’s fields surrounding it, beautiful walks, stunning views and it’s close to nature so you can feel the seasons change and be totally relaxed and at peace.

“It’s a retreat from the city, which is still on your doorstep.”

The cathedral windows are a nod to the property’s history. Image: Mackinnons
The property has been beautifully renovated throughout. Image: Mackinnons

Otherworldly charm with modern features…

From the outside, it’s impossible not to be in awe of this otherworldly property.

But it’s over the threshold where the property’s charm and character can be fully appreciated.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home is the sleek and stylish dining kitchen, complete with a large cathedral window, a central island, a free-standing four-ring gas range cooker, integrated appliances and space for dining.

Meanwhile, sit-down family meals can be savoured in the attractive dining/family room with views over the back garden.

The attractive kitchen/diner features quartz work surfaces. Image: Mackinnons
Every corner of this home is full of character. Image: Mackinnons

‘The bedrooms are huge’

Also on the ground floor is a stylish shower room, a spacious workshop/store and a large understairs storage cupboard.

Upstairs, there are four beautiful bedrooms including the master bedroom which has an array of stunning period features including a cathedral window, a vaulted ceiling with original exposed ceiling beams as well as an en suite bathroom.

There are three further double bedrooms, all of which have decorative ceiling beams.

It’s the space and number of bedrooms that Kay thinks will appeal most to buyers.

“It’s a large house and the bedrooms are huge,” say Kay.

“There is plenty of room for family members to each have their space but also to come together in the living areas.”

A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this serene sanctuary. Image: Mackinnons
Wake up to blue skies in this stunning room. Image: Mackinnons

‘It’s truly a warm, magical family home’

Also on the upper floor is a charming formal lounge with a striking vaulted ceiling with decorative exposed beams, reclaimed wood flooring, cathedral windows and an inglenook fireplace with a wood burning stove.

From the lounge, a concealed staircase provides access to a study which would be perfect as a home office.

Completing the upper level is a mezzanine landing, access to an attic and a family bathroom.

This bright space is ideal for dining or working from home. Image: Mackinnons
The modern bathroom is the perfect place to freshen up. Image: Mackinnons

‘The property will suit a family looking for their forever home’

Outside, the garden offers plenty of space for children to burn off energy or for family barbecues in the summer.

Kay, who works in the non-profit sector, and William, who works in energy, will miss their home but are happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to another family.

“We will miss the lounge in the winter, with the log burner heating the entire space, and the warm tones of the wood lit up by the winter sun,” says Kay.

“It’s truly a warm, magical family home but it’s time to move on and let another family create memories in this house.

“The property will likely suit a family with children who are looking for their forever home.”

There’s plenty of space for children to run around. Image: Mackinnons
Enjoy morning coffee in the sunshine at St Devenicks On The Hill. Image: Mackinnons

St. Devenicks On The Hill, Banchory Devenick, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £515,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01224 868687 or check out the website aspc.co.uk/

Conversation