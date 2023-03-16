Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government’s ban on evictions, says Inverness estate agent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government’s ban on evictions, says Inverness estate agent

By Rosemary Lowne
March 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 6:20 pm
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.

An Inverness-based estate agent says the Scottish Government’s moratorium on evictions is exacerbating the current shortage of rental properties.

Marsaili Macleod, the lettings manager for Galbraith in Inverness, says the rule, which has been extended to September, is leaving private landlords with their hands tied when tenants have stopped paying their rent or when the relationship between both parties has broken down, leaving landlords with no choice but to sell their rental properties.

“We feel there is a distinct lack of balance currently and the Scottish government has not necessarily appreciated the benefits of a thriving private rental sector,” says Marsaili.

“The government’s own research found that 94% of tenants were ‘very’ or ‘fairly satisfied’ with their rental property, so why has there been such a degree of intervention in the market?

“Policy should be formulated in a way that allows proper protection for tenants without discouraging investment by existing landlords.

“The current approach may well inhibit landlords from further investing in their rental properties and may well further exacerbate the current shortage of rental opportunities available, to the great detriment of tenants.”

Marsaili Macleod, the lettings manager at Galbraith in Inverness, says the Scottish Government’s approach to private landlords is ‘out of kilter’. Image: Supplied by Galbraith.

Cost-of-living crisis

Galbraith reports that some landlords have sold their properties due to the increasing legislative burden, exacerbating the significant shortage of rental property available.

But the Scottish Government has vehemently defended its current approach with a spokesman stating that the rule is there to give tenants stability during the cost-of-living crisis and pointed out that evictions can still proceed in “certain circumstances”.

“We recognise the importance of the private rented sector in the provision of rented housing,” says the spokesman.

“As Scotland is in the midst of a grave cost-of-living crisis however, it is vital that we continue to ensure tenants have stability in terms of their housing costs to help them stay in their homes.”

The Scottish Government spokesman also highlighted that next month, private landlords can charge their tenants more for rent.

“We know that costs have been rising for many landlords as well, which is why we are allowing rent increases mid-tenancy of up to 3% from April 1,” says the spokesman.

“Landlords can alternatively apply for increases of up to 6% to cover specific costs that have risen in the preceding six months.”

Marsaili Macleod, a letting manager at Galbraith in Inverness is calling for the Scottish Government to have a rethink on their current approach to private landlords. Image: Shutterstock

3% rent increase

However, Marsaili does not believe that the capped 3% rent increase goes far enough especially as there has been a rent freeze since September last year.

“Most buy-to-let investments are funded through borrowing, and landlords rely on the rental income to cover the cost of their mortgage repayments as well as to fund improvements to their property,” Marsaili added.

With demand for rental property outstripping supply, Marsaili hopes that, despite the current situation, it will encourage more people to become private landlords.

“The demand for rental property continues to be far higher than the number of properties available,” says Marsaili.

The Scottish Government has defended its position on private landlords. Image: Shutterstock

