Steading conversion near Stonehaven offers best of town and country living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Steading conversion near Stonehaven offers best of town and country living

Semi-detached, four-bedroom steading enjoys a pretty countryside setting with wood-burning stoves, luxury en suites, quality oak flooring and gorgeous flourishes.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
This converted steading at 1 East Mains of Barras has a countryside setting in easy reach of Stonehaven.
This converted steading at 1 East Mains of Barras has a countryside setting in easy reach of Stonehaven.

Steading conversions are top of many buyers’ wish lists and this one, in a lovely countryside setting near Stonehaven, has been recently renovated.

Semi-detached and with four bedrooms, 1 East Mains Of Barras offers the joys of country living but is within easy reach of town.

It has been renovated in recent years by the current owners, and has original features, double glazing, oil central heating as well as full-fibre broadband, essential for working from home.

Steading conversion near Stonehaven has lots of natural light

The large lounge and dining area has an abundance of natural light with two rear-facing windows, as well as a side-facing and front-facing window.

The wood-burning stove in the lounge is a lovely cosy feature (see more pictures of this fabulous lounge below).

This fantastic room also features an attractive wood-burning stove set on a stone hearth.

There is an impressive dining kitchen with high-quality units fitted by Graham Johnston’s of Stonehaven with brass hardware and sink and Corona stone worktops.

There is also a central island, with storage, which is ideal for casual dining.

This area also has a wood-burning stove for added cosiness. Luxury touches include quality oak flooring, wine cooler, downlights and brass hanging lights.

The kitchen has a large island for storage and dining and a wood-burning stove.

Appliances include an integrated Hotpoint fridge, Hotpoint freezer, Siemens double oven, Siemens induction hob with extraction hood over, Siemens microwave and Hotpoint dishwasher.

A handy utility cupboard has shelving and a base unit with storage, and a granite-effect worktop and sink. There is also a freestanding Hotpoint washing machine in here.

Steading conversion near Stonehaven has fabulous family bathroom

Also on the ground floor is a generous double bedroom which could alternatively be used as more living space.

There is a fabulous family bathroom with four-piece suite comprising W.C, wash hand basin set in vanity unit with storage, and a double shower cubicle with standard and rainwater outlets.

A lovely feature of this room is the Italian Lusso stone bath. There is high gloss stone tiling to all walls.

The luxurious family bathroom with Italian Lusso stone bath.

Moving upstairs, the spacious master bedroom is on semi-open plan to a dressing area with built-in wardrobes.

Steading features en suite bedrooms and dressing area

The master bedroom also has an en suite shower room fitted with a white three-piece suite with feature waterfall shower head.

The second double bedroom is a great size and is also en suite with a white three-piece suite including an L-shaped bath with shower over.

Double bedroom four is currently being used as a home gym / study but could easily become a bedroom again, with built-in wardrobe.

The master bedroom with open-plan dressing area and en suite.

The loft offers additional storage space. It is accessed via a hatch in the upper landing.

Outside, the garden grounds are fully enclosed and gated. They have been very well maintained by the current owners and offer open views of the countryside and towards the sea.

There is a large gravel driveway which provides off-road parking for several cars.

One of the en-suites featuring an L-shaped bath with shower over.

The gardens include areas of lawn as well as attractive borders with shrubs, heather and young trees.

To the side of this lovely home is the paved patio area. This is ideal for alfresco dining during the warmer months or for entertaining guests.

There is also outside lighting, a log storage bunker for the wood-burning stoves and a large shed.

Price over £480,000 with Burnett & Reid LLP and on the aspc website.

The lawns and paved pation area with path around.
The huge lounge with dining area and windows on three sides.
The dining area off the lounge space is ideal for get-togethers or entertaining.
Another of the large double bedrooms.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

The property has been described as "truly idyllic".
'Idyllic' Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land goes on sale for…
Craig Eiridh. Image: Savills.
Lochside Victorian villa with breathtaking views could be yours for £750,000
House Of Aquahorthies is one of the incredible properties on the market this week. Image: Savills
Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Avalon has been the perfect family home for Catherine and Farhad Nekonam.
Catherine and Farhad put their beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £660,000
Kennethmont Parish Church on sale. Image: Savills.
Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for £345,000
Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
50 Cordiner Avenue has been beautifully refurbished.
Matthew McAllister shows us inside his stunning Aberdeen townhouse
1 Queen's Court is a beautiful townhouse close to the city centre.
Pretty townhouse off Aberdeen's Queen's Road on the market for £365,000
Clamhan Lodge is ideal for those who love horse riding as there's an all weather equestrian arena.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy at this £595,000 Highland home
Timber House in Skye. Image: Galbraith.
Modern timber home with stunning panoramic views over Skye up for sale

Conversation