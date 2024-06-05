Steading conversion near Stonehaven offers best of town and country living

Steading conversions are top of many buyers’ wish lists and this one, in a lovely countryside setting near Stonehaven, has been recently renovated.

Semi-detached and with four bedrooms, 1 East Mains Of Barras offers the joys of country living but is within easy reach of town.

It has been renovated in recent years by the current owners, and has original features, double glazing, oil central heating as well as full-fibre broadband, essential for working from home.

Steading conversion near Stonehaven has lots of natural light

The large lounge and dining area has an abundance of natural light with two rear-facing windows, as well as a side-facing and front-facing window.

This fantastic room also features an attractive wood-burning stove set on a stone hearth.

There is an impressive dining kitchen with high-quality units fitted by Graham Johnston’s of Stonehaven with brass hardware and sink and Corona stone worktops.

There is also a central island, with storage, which is ideal for casual dining.

This area also has a wood-burning stove for added cosiness. Luxury touches include quality oak flooring, wine cooler, downlights and brass hanging lights.

Appliances include an integrated Hotpoint fridge, Hotpoint freezer, Siemens double oven, Siemens induction hob with extraction hood over, Siemens microwave and Hotpoint dishwasher.

A handy utility cupboard has shelving and a base unit with storage, and a granite-effect worktop and sink. There is also a freestanding Hotpoint washing machine in here.

Steading conversion near Stonehaven has fabulous family bathroom

Also on the ground floor is a generous double bedroom which could alternatively be used as more living space.

There is a fabulous family bathroom with four-piece suite comprising W.C, wash hand basin set in vanity unit with storage, and a double shower cubicle with standard and rainwater outlets.

A lovely feature of this room is the Italian Lusso stone bath. There is high gloss stone tiling to all walls.

Moving upstairs, the spacious master bedroom is on semi-open plan to a dressing area with built-in wardrobes.

Steading features en suite bedrooms and dressing area

The master bedroom also has an en suite shower room fitted with a white three-piece suite with feature waterfall shower head.

The second double bedroom is a great size and is also en suite with a white three-piece suite including an L-shaped bath with shower over.

Double bedroom four is currently being used as a home gym / study but could easily become a bedroom again, with built-in wardrobe.

The loft offers additional storage space. It is accessed via a hatch in the upper landing.

Outside, the garden grounds are fully enclosed and gated. They have been very well maintained by the current owners and offer open views of the countryside and towards the sea.

There is a large gravel driveway which provides off-road parking for several cars.

The gardens include areas of lawn as well as attractive borders with shrubs, heather and young trees.

To the side of this lovely home is the paved patio area. This is ideal for alfresco dining during the warmer months or for entertaining guests.

There is also outside lighting, a log storage bunker for the wood-burning stoves and a large shed.

Price over £480,000 with Burnett & Reid LLP and on the aspc website.

