Fort William captain hopes to shock Kingussie in MacTavish Cup final

The first silverware of the shinty season is at stake as favourites Kingussie play outsiders Fort William in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup final at the Eilan on Saturday.

Kingussie are holders and top the Mowi Premiership with their only blemish this year a 2-2 draw with Caberfeidh.

Fort William, by comparison, sit second a league below in the Mowi National Division and last played in a MacTavish final in 2011.

However, they have won all their league and cup games up until last week’s defeat to Beauly, reaching the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals in the process.

Fort William captain Victor Smith said: “We had a tough game against Beauly on Saturday.

“We weren’t ourselves and might have had one eye on the final if I’m honest. Our keeper Paul MacKay is the only one of our players to have played in a senior final before so it’s a new experience for the rest of us.”

Smith missed a chunk of the season through injury but is now raring to go.

He added: “The hamstring has been fine since I returned at the end of April and I’m playing the full 90 minutes now.”

Kingussie go into the final on the back of a 6-0 league victory at Lochaber last weekend.

Their captain Calum Grant said: “That was a really good win and although it was close at the start of the game, Savio Genini scored twice midway through the first half to settle us in, and Dylan Borthwick added four more late in the game.

“We have players returning from injury at just at the right time and the manager certainly has options with several players competing for a starting place.”

Grant is employed in renewables and has been working away from home of late, but a recent change of job dovetails nicely with his shinty commitments.

He said: “I was based in Bathgate, but I can now work remotely which makes it much easier to attend training twice a week and means I’m in touch with the other boys more often.”

A short trip for the favourites

With redevelopment work continuing at the usual Bught Park venue, this year’s final has been switched to the Eilan, Newtonmore meaning Kingussie only have a three-mile trip to the game.

Calum Grant admits this is a slight advantage.

He said: “We’ll follow our usual routine for a game at the Eilan.

“It’s something we are used enough to as we can play there two or three times each season, so that’s a wee bit of an advantage.

“We’ll bring a big support to the game.

“It will be a bit different without the stand at the Bught Park but I’m sure the supporters will be three-deep around the pitch on Saturday. I was on the pitch earlier in the week and it’s looking good.”

Fort William are based 45 miles away and are also expected to take a large support. Victor Smith is in no doubt that the club’s supporters can play a major role as his side bid to upset the odds.

He said: “The supporters are everything and they were fantastic for us against Newtonmore in the last round.

“It’s the best I’ve seen us play which is no coincidence. I’m sure every single one of them, and quite a few more, will be at the Eilan to cheer the team on in the final.”

Throw-up is at 4.05pm and Graeme Irvine is the match referee.

Steven MacLachlan, who is recovering well from a cardiac incident that took place when he was the man in the middle at a match between Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel in early April, makes his return to officiate as one of the goal judges.

The best of youth shinty will be on show as the senior final is preceded by the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final between Newtonmore under-17 and Skye Camanachd under-17 which throws up at 1pm.