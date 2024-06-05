Fort William captain hopes to shock Kingussie in MacTavish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William captain hopes to shock Kingussie in MacTavish Cup final

The sides will meet in the final of the competition this weekend.

By Alasdair Bruce
Fort William captain Victor Smith and Kingussie captain Calum Grant ahead of the Mactavish Cup final. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Fort William captain Victor Smith and Kingussie captain Calum Grant ahead of the Mactavish Cup final. Image: Neil G Paterson.

The first silverware of the shinty season is at stake as favourites Kingussie play outsiders Fort William in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup final at the Eilan on Saturday.

Kingussie are holders and top the Mowi Premiership with their only blemish this year a 2-2 draw with Caberfeidh.

Fort William, by comparison, sit second a league below in the Mowi National Division and last played in a MacTavish final in 2011.

However, they have won all their league and cup games up until last week’s defeat to Beauly, reaching the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals in the process.

Fort William captain Victor Smith said: “We had a tough game against Beauly on Saturday.

“We weren’t ourselves and might have had one eye on the final if I’m honest. Our keeper Paul MacKay is the only one of our players to have played in a senior final before so it’s a new experience for the rest of us.”

Smith missed a chunk of the season through injury but is now raring to go.

He added: “The hamstring has been fine since I returned at the end of April and I’m playing the full 90 minutes now.”

Kingussie captain Calum Grant and Fort William captain Victor Smith. Image supplied by Neil Paterson.

Kingussie go into the final on the back of a 6-0 league victory at Lochaber last weekend.

Their captain Calum Grant said: “That was a really good win and although it was close at the start of the game, Savio Genini scored twice midway through the first half to settle us in, and Dylan Borthwick added four more late in the game.

“We have players returning from injury at just at the right time and the manager certainly has options with several players competing for a starting place.”

Grant is employed in renewables and has been working away from home of late, but a recent change of job dovetails nicely with his shinty commitments.

He said: “I was based in Bathgate, but I can now work remotely which makes it much easier to attend training twice a week and means I’m in touch with the other boys more often.”

A short trip for the favourites

With redevelopment work continuing at the usual Bught Park venue, this year’s final has been switched to the Eilan, Newtonmore meaning Kingussie only have a three-mile trip to the game.

Calum Grant admits this is a slight advantage.

He said: “We’ll follow our usual routine for a game at the Eilan.

“It’s something we are used enough to as we can play there two or three times each season, so that’s a wee bit of an advantage.

“We’ll bring a big support to the game.

“It will be a bit different without the stand at the Bught Park but I’m sure the supporters will be three-deep around the pitch on Saturday. I was on the pitch earlier in the week and it’s looking good.”

Fort William are based 45 miles away and are also expected to take a large support. Victor Smith is in no doubt that the club’s supporters can play a major role as his side bid to upset the odds.

He said: “The supporters are everything and they were fantastic for us against Newtonmore in the last round.

“It’s the best I’ve seen us play which is no coincidence. I’m sure every single one of them, and quite a few more, will be at the Eilan to cheer the team on in the final.”

Throw-up is at 4.05pm and Graeme Irvine is the match referee.

Steven MacLachlan, who is recovering well from a cardiac incident that took place when he was the man in the middle at a match between Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel in early April, makes his return to officiate as one of the goal judges.

The best of youth shinty will be on show as the senior final is preceded by the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final between Newtonmore under-17 and Skye Camanachd under-17 which throws up at 1pm.

