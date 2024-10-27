Charming period home on Aberdeen’s oldest street hits the market for £460,000

A charming 18th-century home on Aberdeen’s oldest street, the Chanonry, has hit the market for £460,000.

Located along The Chanonry just down from St Machar’s Cathedral and in the historic Old Aberdeen area, the property has bags of charm and period features.

The B-listed home dates back to the 1780s and is hidden behind a high stone wall and lush gardens.

Period features remain, including high ceilings, tiled fireplaces, and large windows for plenty of natural light, however, the home has been updated with modern touches.

Entering through the porch, you have to your left the large sitting room off of which is a separate family room.

The sitting room has plush grey carpet and neutral walls, while the home is largely unfurnished, allowing a new owner to see their own vision for the property.

The family room has a featured stone wall and is an extension of the original building.

On the opposite side of the hall is the kitchen/diner, a large open space with modern worktops and appliances. Next to the kitchen is a large store room.

At the back of the property is a ground-floor bedroom with a shower room next door – ideal for guests or as a study.

Downstairs on the lower ground floor is a billiard room, ideal for kids or a den. It is connected to the wind cellar with plenty of space for favourite tipples.

There is also a large store room, which could convert into another bedroom or entertaining space and a small utility room.

Upstairs on the first floor are three bedrooms and an ensuite with both a shower and a bathtub accessed by two of the bedrooms.

Finally, on the top floor are two double rooms with bay windows and a bathroom sandwiched between them.

Outside is a double garage, with mature trees sheltering the back garden and allowing maximum privacy. There is also a cobbled courtyard.

The property is close to several landmarks, including King’s College at Aberdeen University and Seaton Park.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £460,000.