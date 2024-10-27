Charming period home on Aberdeen’s oldest street hits the market for £460,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming period home on Aberdeen’s oldest street hits the market for £460,000

The house located on the Chanonry comes with a wine cellar and a billiard room.

By Ross Hempseed
2 The Chanonry is on the market. Image: Galbraith.
A charming 18th-century home on Aberdeen’s oldest street, the Chanonry, has hit the market for £460,000.

Located along The Chanonry just down from St Machar’s Cathedral and in the historic Old Aberdeen area, the property has bags of charm and period features.

The B-listed home dates back to the 1780s and is hidden behind a high stone wall and lush gardens.

The hallway. Image: Galbraith.

Period features remain, including high ceilings, tiled fireplaces, and large windows for plenty of natural light, however, the home has been updated with modern touches.

Entering through the porch, you have to your left the large sitting room off of which is a separate family room.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.
The family room. Image: Galbraith.

The sitting room has plush grey carpet and neutral walls, while the home is largely unfurnished, allowing a new owner to see their own vision for the property.

The family room has a featured stone wall and is an extension of the original building.

On the opposite side of the hall is the kitchen/diner, a large open space with modern worktops and appliances. Next to the kitchen is a large store room.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

At the back of the property is a ground-floor bedroom with a shower room next door – ideal for guests or as a study.

The ground floor bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

Downstairs on the lower ground floor is a billiard room, ideal for kids or a den. It is connected to the wind cellar with plenty of space for favourite tipples.

There is also a large store room, which could convert into another bedroom or entertaining space and a small utility room.

The wine cellar. Image: Galbraith.
The billiard room. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs on the first floor are three bedrooms and an ensuite with both a shower and a bathtub accessed by two of the bedrooms.

Largest bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
Conjoining bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

Finally, on the top floor are two double rooms with bay windows and a bathroom sandwiched between them.

Second floor bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
Second floor bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

Outside is a double garage, with mature trees sheltering the back garden and allowing maximum privacy. There is also a cobbled courtyard.

The rear garden. Image: Galbraith.

The property is close to several landmarks, including King’s College at Aberdeen University and Seaton Park.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £460,000.

