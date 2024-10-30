Stunning four-bedroom Inverness farmhouse with two acres of land hits the market

A dreamlike four-bedroom farmhouse with two acres of land is now for sale in Inverness.

Located in Westhill, Blackpark Farmhouse sits on gorgeous garden grounds and offers spacious accommodation in a peaceful setting.

The front gravel garden has mature bushes while the rear garden benefits from a paved path leading to a lovely private seating area.

The grounds also contain a greenhouse and a large shed.

The property is being offered for sale with approximately two acres of land, which would offer ideal paddocks for horses.

Inverness Blackpark Farmhouse hits the market

Blackpark Farmhouse has been partially upgraded with the addition of a new kitchen and utility room.

A door leads to a large hallway that benefits from a built-in storage cupboard.

To the left, there is an office with a door to the garden.

And to the right, the dining area is a spacious double room with a window to the side.

A step leads up to the recently renovated utility room, which has a sink and a built-in storage cupboard housing the hot water tank.

The room is connected to the kitchen-diner, which offers plenty of space for a large table and has dual aspect windows overlooking the garden and surrounding fields.

The bottom floor is also home to a cosy sitting room.

Meanwhile, bedroom one sits at the front of the property and also enjoys fantastic views of the fields.

A wide staircase rises from the hall to the first floor, home to the other three bedrooms.

Bedroom four is a single room with a built-in double wardrobe.

The property is for sale for £345,000.