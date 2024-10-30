Readers react: Is Uber an ‘absolute blessing’ for Aberdeen, or is it an ‘abomination of a service’?

As Uber launched in Aberdeen this week, we asked our readers whether they think it will make a difference for Aberdeen’s struggling city centre or not.

The ride-hailing service took its first private hire bookings on Monday.

Uber’s arrival has been the subject of fierce protest from the existing Aberdeen taxi trade, who take issue with its “surge pricing” at busy times.

“You better watch what you wish for,” one senior trade figure told The P&J, bemoaning the press attention Uber’s Aberdeen arrival was attracting.

Business chiefs believe Uber can help to restore confidence in late-night visitors that they’ll be able to get home easily, making them more likely to come into the city centre.

At peak times, in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings, large queues of people have become a familiar sight at city centre taxi ranks.

Uber bosses reckon their pay structure will entice more drivers to work those unsociable hours, helping to clear the streets.

Hundreds of people had supported the company’s drive to launch in the Granite City, citing hopes of a boost for the night-time economy.

As Uber’s target clientele, we put it to our local readers to gauge public opinion.

Nearly 300 of you got in touch, with the majority saying Uber will benefit the city.

Here’s what you had to say…

Uber in Aberdeen: ‘Welcome to the modern world’

Reader John Milne said: “About time Aberdeen, welcome to the modern world.

“Taxi drivers should rejoice as they will pick up so much trade when people have the ability to connect directly with the drivers and not be under the control of companies and a system stuck in the 1980s.”

Craig Watson commented: “Great! High time for more deregulation and to break the taxi cartels at the train station and airport.”

Angela Sadler said: “It works all over the world, why wouldn’t it work here? Time for change people.”

Meanwhile Bradley Marr’s comment “Great addition to the city” spoke for many of you.

Kiko Barraza said: “For a city where taxi waiting times can be outrageously long, I think Uber will be an absolute blessing.

“I’ve used it in every country I’ve ever been to, and the slightly higher premium is worth it for the convenience and short waiting times.”

Mike Robertson said: “It will definitely improve the taxi service which is a total shambles as a lot of drivers retired or gave up after Covid.

“Weekends are a nightmare to get a taxi.”

Current taxi service ‘pathetic and embarrassing’

And Sharon Scollay said: “I can’t wait. Taxis are so unreliable. I’ll use Uber all the time.”

Several of you highlighted the poor existing taxi connection with the airport.

Steve McKay said: “All I know is I can spend two days travelling halfway across the world, only to get to Aberdeen ‘International’ Airport and stand in the freezing cold for over an hour to get a taxi home, just a 10-minute drive.

“It’s a bit pathetic and embarrassing.”

Others thought Uber would make nights out safer and more convenient.

Scott Kidd said: “With more cars there’ll be less people waiting for an hour in town at a taxi rank on a Saturday night.

“I’d rather my daughter and her mates weren’t standing in the rain with drunk people about.”

And Leona Thomson added: “Considering how unreliable taxis have been in Aberdeen lately I will be using Uber all the time now.

“I used to dread a night out as I was worried how I’d get home.

“I’d say it will make a huge difference.”

‘The fact of the matter is Aberdeen taxis just don’t work’

Danny Morrison said: “It’s just crazy how people can’t seem to understand, and think that this new and globally successful private hire company won’t work in our city.

“The fact of the matter is Aberdeen taxis just don’t work.

“They don’t show up or show up hours late. They are nowhere to be seen at the weekend and booking way in advance means nothing to them.

“I couldn’t give two monkeys if it’s more expensive, I just need it to be where I need it to be and when. Aberdeen’s taxi firms can’t or won’t do that.”

Not everyone happy with Uber: ‘Local taxis for local people. Support Aberdeen cabbies’

Despite the support for Uber in Aberdeen, several of you didn’t think it will make a difference to the city.

Caroline Cuthill said: “The only change here is price variation which can go up and down, and it creates a culture where drivers are having to outbid each other to get the hire.

“Would anyone else in any career be willing to have to barter for their earnings?”

Mark Lawrie thinks Aberdeen has bigger problems to solve.

“How will it make a difference to the city centre?” he said.

“Is Uber going to remove LEZ zones? Remove bus gates? Open up Union Street to all traffic? Fill dozens of empty shops? No, Uber won’t do any of that.”

Andy Sopressa said: “Boycott this abomination of a service.

“Local taxis for local people. Support your fully licensed, trustworthy and reliable Aberdeen cabbies.”

Audrey Malcolm commented: “The existing taxi drivers will move to Uber, so it won’t make a difference at all. It’s a driver shortage Aberdeen has.”

And Craig Scott said: “So £7.93 for about two miles, and that’s with 70% off for the soft launch? Think I’ll just stick with my usual taxi drivers.”

Many taxi drivers gave up the trade during the pandemic as rule changes made it less financially appealing.

It remains to be seen if Uber’s pay structure is any more enticing, and whether or not we will see massive queues of people trying to get home after a night out in the city centre this winter.

