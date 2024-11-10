Jean and Jake put pizzazz into their Portgordon property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Jean and Jake put pizzazz into their Portgordon property

Jean and Jake's countryside home certainly has the 'wow' factor.

Jean and Jake Meldrum have put their own stamp on their amazing home.
Jean and Jake Meldrum have put their own stamp on their amazing home. Image: Jean Meldrum
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Jean Meldrum and her husband Jake plus their three adorable dogs, CoCo, Missy and Cooper.

What: A four-bedroom detached bungalow which was built in 2015.

Where: A semi-rural location in Moray close to Portgordon and a short drive from Buckie and Fochabers.

Jean and Jake have enjoyed decorating their wonderful home. Image: Jean Meldrum
How gorgeous is Jean and Jake’s home from the outside. Image: The Grange Estate Agents

Here’s what Jean had to say about their renovation journey… 

“Previously we lived beside Whitehills in a two-bedroom cottage.

My husband finds it hard to sit still so he extended our former home, adding five more bedrooms so we ended up with a seven-bedroom home with two double garages.

Although we loved our home and the area, the house was too big for two people so we decided to downsize and look for a new home.

We were delighted to find The Greenies which was built by Excel Scotland who are renowned for building the best houses with amazing designs.

This home is the epitome of stylish living. Image: The Grange Estate Agents
Entertaining is an elegant affair in this contemporary home. Image: The Grange Estate Agents

It was love at first sight…

The minute we viewed The Greenies we knew this was our next home.

So we got the keys to our new home in November 2020.

During our first year in our new home, we just enjoyed the tranquility and peaceful surroundings.

We then decorated one room at a time as we were keen to put our own stamp on it.

Cosy up with the family in this attractive living area. Image: The Grange Estate Agents
The open plan kitchen is sleek and stylish. Image: The Grange Estate Agents

Serene sanctuary with calming decor

For us, we like our house to look homely with little clutter.

In terms of decor, we enjoy having our Ron Lawson art on display as his portraits are very calming.

We have loved summertime in The Greenies as we have an area for a hot tub with all the fixtures to install one and the barbecue area is sheltered with plenty room for large barbecues.

For our grandchildren, we created a play area with a tree-like house and a chute plus a climbing frame which was rescued from a primary school.

There’s never a dull moment in this bright and beautiful lounge. Image: The Grange Estate Agents
With clean neutral tones throughout, this bedroom is an oasis of calm. Image: The Grange Estate Agents

A home built on love and happy times

We’re so lucky as the property enjoys amazing views overlooking the sea while you can spot deer, pheasant and rabbits in the surrounding fields.

My husband has loved spending time in the large garage, pottering about making things or chopping logs for our multi-fuel fire.

He feels the house is just too perfect now so he’s keen to find another property that will keep him busy and give him plenty to do and he would also like to have more land for our dogs.

Every room has been beautifully decorated for modern family life. Image: The Grange Estate Agents
Imagine relaxing with family or friends in this beautiful space. Image: The Grange Estate Agents

‘We’ll never forget our wonderful home’

During the pandemic we decided to have my mum come to stay as she was struggling with the isolation.

She was so happy to move to The Greenies and had the best three years staying here.

Sadly my mum passed in May this year and I find it so hard not having her here.

This is another reason for moving onto pastures new.

The Greenies is beautiful both inside and out. Image: The Grange Estate Agents
There’s certainly plenty of storage space. Image: The Grange Estate Agents

‘Rural location yet close to everything you need’

In terms of location, The Greenies is rural but you never feel isolated.

There’s around six houses scattered around Slackend so although it’s very quiet you don’t feel isolated as it’s walking distance to the nearest town which has a school, football park, a spar and hairdressers.

We are also lucky to have a farm shop nearby which is open 24 hours a day.

Some of the amazing produce for sale included homemade ice-cream, meat, vegetables, eggs, chocolate and a milk machine with individual milk bottles you fill yourself.

I will miss our beautiful home and our neighbours who have been the best but I am confident that The Greenies will be loved as much as we have loved this beautiful house.”

Slackend, Portgordon, Buckie, is on the market for offers over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact The Grange Estate Agents, Moray on 01542 870749 or check out their website thegrangescotland.co.uk

