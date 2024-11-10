Jean and Jake put pizzazz into their Portgordon property

Who: Jean Meldrum and her husband Jake plus their three adorable dogs, CoCo, Missy and Cooper.

What: A four-bedroom detached bungalow which was built in 2015.

Where: A semi-rural location in Moray close to Portgordon and a short drive from Buckie and Fochabers.

Here’s what Jean had to say about their renovation journey…

“Previously we lived beside Whitehills in a two-bedroom cottage.

My husband finds it hard to sit still so he extended our former home, adding five more bedrooms so we ended up with a seven-bedroom home with two double garages.

Although we loved our home and the area, the house was too big for two people so we decided to downsize and look for a new home.

We were delighted to find The Greenies which was built by Excel Scotland who are renowned for building the best houses with amazing designs.

It was love at first sight…

The minute we viewed The Greenies we knew this was our next home.

So we got the keys to our new home in November 2020.

During our first year in our new home, we just enjoyed the tranquility and peaceful surroundings.

We then decorated one room at a time as we were keen to put our own stamp on it.

Serene sanctuary with calming decor

For us, we like our house to look homely with little clutter.

In terms of decor, we enjoy having our Ron Lawson art on display as his portraits are very calming.

We have loved summertime in The Greenies as we have an area for a hot tub with all the fixtures to install one and the barbecue area is sheltered with plenty room for large barbecues.

For our grandchildren, we created a play area with a tree-like house and a chute plus a climbing frame which was rescued from a primary school.

A home built on love and happy times

We’re so lucky as the property enjoys amazing views overlooking the sea while you can spot deer, pheasant and rabbits in the surrounding fields.

My husband has loved spending time in the large garage, pottering about making things or chopping logs for our multi-fuel fire.

He feels the house is just too perfect now so he’s keen to find another property that will keep him busy and give him plenty to do and he would also like to have more land for our dogs.

‘We’ll never forget our wonderful home’

During the pandemic we decided to have my mum come to stay as she was struggling with the isolation.

She was so happy to move to The Greenies and had the best three years staying here.

Sadly my mum passed in May this year and I find it so hard not having her here.

This is another reason for moving onto pastures new.

‘Rural location yet close to everything you need’

In terms of location, The Greenies is rural but you never feel isolated.

There’s around six houses scattered around Slackend so although it’s very quiet you don’t feel isolated as it’s walking distance to the nearest town which has a school, football park, a spar and hairdressers.

We are also lucky to have a farm shop nearby which is open 24 hours a day.

Some of the amazing produce for sale included homemade ice-cream, meat, vegetables, eggs, chocolate and a milk machine with individual milk bottles you fill yourself.

I will miss our beautiful home and our neighbours who have been the best but I am confident that The Greenies will be loved as much as we have loved this beautiful house.”

Slackend, Portgordon, Buckie, is on the market for offers over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact The Grange Estate Agents, Moray on 01542 870749 or check out their website thegrangescotland.co.uk