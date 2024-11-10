Beinn Eighe hike near Torridon reveals remains of crashed Lancaster bomber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beinn Eighe hike near Torridon reveals remains of crashed Lancaster bomber

The Lancaster bomber crashed on Beinn Eighe in March 1951, killing all eight crew. Remains of the wreckage can still be seen in a wild corrie.

Gayle Ritchie in Coire Mhic Fhearchair (Beinn Eighe) where parts of the wreckage of a Lancaster bomber that crashed here in 1951 can still be seen. All images: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

I wasn’t intentionally seeking it out. But when the glint of metal caught my eye, I had to investigate further.

I was on a hike up two Munros near Torridon on Beinn Eighe’s western summits – Spidean Coire nan Clach and Ruadh Stac Mor.

Having completed both, my friend and I descended a slippery, vertigo-inducing scree chute into magnificent Coire Mhic Fhearchair, one of the finest corries in Scotland.

It was as we approached a burn flowing into a lochan, in the shadow of the towering Triple Buttress, that we spotted the remains of the crashed Lancaster bomber.

At first, we weren’t convinced by what we were looking at – the carcasses of wings or parts of the craft’s fuselage?

Remains of the Lancaster bomber that crashed into the Triple Buttress headwall in 1951. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The more we looked, the more we found – sections of undercarriage rested on their sides in bog; strips of metal with holes bored into them lay scattered around the burn; miscellaneous chunks of steel rose up from tussocks of heather.

Setting for tragic air crash

We had stumbled across one of the most well-known wreck sites in Scotland.

On March 14, 1951, a Lancaster bomber crashed below the summit of Coinneach Mhor – one of Beinn Eighe’s tops – into the cliffs of the Triple Buttress.

The bomber had been converted for maritime patrol duties, and the crew were on a training exercise.

All eight men on board, stationed at RAF Kinloss in Moray, died.

Remains of the crashed Lancaster bomber. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The pilot was flight lieutenant Harry Reid DFC, aged just 29. His crew were all under 30, the youngest, Sergeant Wilfred Beck, just 19.

The alarm was raised by a boy living in Torridon who saw a red flash in the sky when he looked out his bedroom window.

It took RAF rescuers, assisted by a Royal Marine mountain leader, three days to find the wreckage.

Difficulties in recovering the bodies over several months – the rescue team was hampered by treacherous terrain, deep snow and appalling weather – led to the formation of RAF Mountain Rescue.

What happened to the aircraft?

Most of the wrecked Lancaster was understood to have been destroyed in a later controlled explosion, but sections of wing and its Rolls Royce Merlin engines remain.

A memorial plaque on one of the propellers recalls the accident.

Parts of the Lancaster wreckage in Coire Mhic Fhearchair in the shadow of the iconic Triple Buttress. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
After the last body was recovered – on August 27, more than five months after the crash – the team sent the large pieces of the fuselage and wing hurtling down the gulley.

It later came to be known as ‘Fuselage Gulley’.

In December 2008, a climber’s fall during an avalanche was broken by a propeller from the plane. He survived the incident, but was badly injured.

Mixed emotions

It’s a sobering feeling to come across any crash site, and it’s hard to balance the harsh reality of such a tragedy alongside the sheer awesomeness and stunning beauty of the location.

The corrie is essentially a huge amphitheatre, surrounded on three sides by the mountains Sail Mhor, Coinneach Mhor and Ruadh Stac Mhor.

Gayle gazes across Loch Coire Mhic Fhearchair to the Triple Buttress. Image: Colin Henderson.

But the most striking feature has to be the Triple Buttress, three sandstone buttresses, or spires, capped by quartzite cliffs.

I found it a great effort to tear my gaze away from this dramatic rock formation, and sat down on the banks of the glassy loch to take it all in.

It was getting fairly late in the day and we still had a good two hours of walking to make it back to our cars.

Munro adventure

While it’s of course possible to do a “there-and-back” to Coire Mhic Fhearchair, we decided to visit the spot as part of our two Munro extravaganza.

We had started walking early in the morning, deciding to do the ‘classic circuit’ of Ruadh Stac Mor and Spidean Coire nan Clach anti-clockwise, anticipating that the hellish scree chute would be easier to descend than ascend.

We set off in mist and fog, which didn’t do a great job of shifting by the time we reached the 993m summit of Spidean Coire nan Clach.

Gayle on the western summits of Beinn Eighe. Image: Colin Henderson.

The crest is worryingly narrow, with steep, rocky drops to one side, but if you stick to the vague path, you should be fine.

Just before you reach the top you need to scramble up a quartzite ‘staircase’, and when this is wet, it can be dangerous slippery.

Once we reached the cairn, we didn’t see much, thanks to the thick clag, but there’s apparently a cracking view over the eastern summits of Beinn Eighe.

Glad to descend to a grassy bealach, it was here that we were blessed with our first views of the Triple Buttress.

Breath-taking landscape

By the time we reached the summit of 1010m Ruadh Stac Mor, the mist had lifted, and views opened up to reveal a breath-taking landscape of distant mountains and sparkling lochs.

Returning to the bealach, we knew there was only one way down – through the steep, narrow scree gully.

Gayle heads down the treacherous scree chute into Coire Mhic Fhearchair. Image: Colin Henderson.
The phrase, ‘ca, canny!’ popped into my mind multiple times as I gingerly clutched at rocks and crawled like a crab.

There was a fair amount of swearing, and slipping and sliding on loose stones; I won’t pretend there was anything dignified about the manner in which I made my descent.

The main thing is that I made it (eventually) down to the corrie unscathed.

There was little respite for weary legs down below the broken cliffs, and the simple act of navigating seemed to defeat us for a while.

Gayle above Coire Mhic Fhearchair. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

We picked our way through a field of boulders to flatter ground, passing gorgeous pools and waterfalls to finally reach the loch.

Pulling off our backpacks and settling down for a well-deserved picnic, it was at this point that the glint of metal caught my eye.

Crashed Lancaster of Beinn Eighe

It’s an incredible spot – whether you go looking for bits of wrecked Lancaster or not.

Of course there are those who might say it’s morbid to seek out the remains of crashed aircraft – but you could argue it’s just a way of paying tribute to the fallen.

One thing to bear in mind, though – it’s an offence to interfere with the crash site of military aircraft. In essence, don’t remove anything!

Gayle at Loch Coire Mhic Fhearchair. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Photographs do not do the magic of Coire Mhic Fhearchair justice so I strongly suggest you hike up to check it out for yourself.

The ‘there-and-back’ walk is on a rugged stalker’s path which edges round the lower slopes of 767m Sàil Mhòr.

