Bill puts immaculate Inverbervie home with gym and hot tub on the market for £390k

Positively brimming with charm and character, it’s no wonder that Bill Cochrane fell in love with this beautiful period property at first sight.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Inverbervie, just a 15-minute drive south of Stonehaven, the fantastic four-bedroom family home has been the perfect place for Bill and his family to make happy memories over the years.

But after 36 years, Bill, who has been retired for almost 10 years after a long career in the oil and gas industry, has put his wonderful home called Brooklyn on the market as he prepares for the next chapter in his life.

“It has been a fantastic family home where we raised our children and now the grandchildren enjoy visiting,” says Bill.

“It has very flexible accommodation with lovely indoor and outdoor space.”

The period property has aged like a fine wine…

Dating back to 1896, the traditional home has aged like a fine wine with stunning period features complement by modern touches.

“The house was built in 1896 and it has only ever had three owners including the original builders and then the Burness family, who owned a local mill,” says Bill.

Over the years, Bill and his family who bought the home in 1989, restored the home back to its former glory.

“The house was generally untouched when we purchased it,” says Bill.

“We have essentially rebuilt the house and installed new wiring, central heating, underfloor heating, bespoke windows as well as a conservatory, kitchen, bathrooms and outside garage and facilities.

“The garden has also been fully landscaped.”

‘Over the years we’ve enjoyed wonderful parties’

Strikingly beautiful externally, the property is even more attractive inside where a beautifully tiled floor leads into the front lounge/bedroom.

From the bay window and the coving to the stone fireplace, this room is effortlessly stylish.

Also at the front of the home is a wonderful dining room complete with pitch pine woodwork, a bay window as well as a tiled fireplace with an ornate oak surround.

Reflecting on his time in the property, Bill says it was at the heart of many special occasions.

“Over the years, we’ve enjoyed many wonderful parties and barbecues with family and friends,” says Bill.

“There is a great combination of outside areas including decking and patio areas as well as great inside spaces such as the conservatory, summer house and the full dining room.

“So a good time can be had no matter the weather or time of year.”

The kitchen has all the right ingredients…

Entertaining can also be enjoyed in the fabulous family room where double doors lead through to an extremely spacious sun lounge with access to the garden.

And for those who enjoy cooking, the modern kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

Featuring plenty of storage space as well as a breakfast bar, a Belfast sink and a cooking range with seven gas hobs, a grill/oven, two further ovens and a warming drawer, the kitchen really is a budding chef’s dream.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room and a shower room.

Upstairs, the accommodation is equally as impressive with three double bedrooms including a sumptuous master bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Also on the first floor is an immaculate family bathroom and access to the loft.

Leisure suit with gym and hot tub…

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the enclosed back garden where there is a raised deck and patio area.

Also outside is a detached leisure suite with a gym, shower and toilet plus a large hot tub with bi-fold doors which can be opened up to the garden.

Other key features include a driveway and garage.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers. Bill says it’s a mix of the location, the spacious accommodation and the period features.

“Brooklyn is a lovely, spacious period home which retains many original features,” says Bill.

“It also enjoys a great location with a very straightforward easy commute to Aberdeen.

“Shops, pubs/restaurants, takeaways, schools, the doctor’s surgery and the beach are all within easy walking distance.

“Gourdon is also a short, pleasant walk along the coast to the Harbour Bar, which was recently voted Aberdeenshire’s best pub.”

‘I will really miss the house’

With such flexible accommodation on offer, Bill says the property would suit a range of buyers.

“I think it would ideally suit a young family however the accommodation is so flexible that you can live fully downstairs so it would be easily adaptable to anyone with mobility issues,” says Bill.

“I will really miss the house and Inverbervie where I have been very happy for over forty years.”

10 Castle Terrace, Inverbervie, is on the market for offers around £390,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Company on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk