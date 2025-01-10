Bill puts immaculate Inverbervie home with gym and hot tub on the market for £390k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Bill puts immaculate Inverbervie home with gym and hot tub on the market for £390k

Dating back to 1896, this plush period property has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

By Rosemary Lowne
Bill Cochrane has loved everything about his beautiful period property, pictured
Bill Cochrane has loved everything about his beautiful period property. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company

Positively brimming with charm and character, it’s no wonder that Bill Cochrane fell in love with this beautiful period property at first sight.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Inverbervie, just a 15-minute drive south of Stonehaven, the fantastic four-bedroom family home has been the perfect place for Bill and his family to make happy memories over the years.

But after 36 years, Bill, who has been retired for almost 10 years after a long career in the oil and gas industry, has put his wonderful home called Brooklyn on the market as he prepares for the next chapter in his life.

“It has been a fantastic family home where we raised our children and now the grandchildren enjoy visiting,” says Bill.

“It has very flexible accommodation with lovely indoor and outdoor space.”

Bill Cochrane, pictured, says the property enjoys a wonderful location. Image: Bill Cochrane
Soak up the rays all year round in this beautiful sunroom. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company

The period property has aged like a fine wine…

Dating back to 1896, the traditional home has aged like a fine wine with stunning period features complement by modern touches.

“The house was built in 1896 and it has only ever had three owners including the original builders and then the Burness family, who owned a local mill,” says Bill.

Over the years, Bill and his family who bought the home in 1989, restored the home back to its former glory.

“The house was generally untouched when we purchased it,” says Bill.

“We have essentially rebuilt the house and installed new wiring, central heating, underfloor heating, bespoke windows as well as a conservatory, kitchen, bathrooms and outside garage and facilities.

“The garden has also been fully landscaped.”

Sit back and relax in style in this elegant lounge. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company
Fitting everyone round the table at Christmas will never be a problem in this beautiful dining room. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company

‘Over the years we’ve enjoyed wonderful parties’

Strikingly beautiful externally, the property is even more attractive inside where a beautifully tiled floor leads into the front lounge/bedroom.

From the bay window and the coving to the stone fireplace, this room is effortlessly stylish.

Also at the front of the home is a wonderful dining room complete with pitch pine woodwork, a bay window as well as a tiled fireplace with an ornate oak surround.

Reflecting on his time in the property, Bill says it was at the heart of many special occasions.

“Over the years, we’ve enjoyed many wonderful parties and barbecues with family and friends,” says Bill.

“There is a great combination of outside areas including decking and patio areas as well as great inside spaces such as the conservatory, summer house and the full dining room.

“So a good time can be had no matter the weather or time of year.”

Cooking is a stylish affair in this contemporary kitchen. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company
How beautiful are the tiles in this stunning family bathroom? Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company

The kitchen has all the right ingredients…

Entertaining can also be enjoyed in the fabulous family room where double doors lead through to an extremely spacious sun lounge with access to the garden.

And for those who enjoy cooking, the modern kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

Featuring plenty of storage space as well as a breakfast bar, a Belfast sink and a cooking range with seven gas hobs, a grill/oven, two further ovens and a warming drawer, the kitchen really is a budding chef’s dream.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room and a shower room.

Upstairs, the accommodation is equally as impressive with three double bedrooms including a sumptuous master bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Also on the first floor is an immaculate family bathroom and access to the loft.

Enjoy a good night’s sleep in one of four cosy bedrooms. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company
Sweet dreams are made of these. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company

Leisure suit with gym and hot tub…

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the enclosed back garden where there is a raised deck and patio area.

Also outside is a detached leisure suite with a gym, shower and toilet plus a large hot tub with bi-fold doors which can be opened up to the garden.

Other key features include a driveway and garage.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers. Bill says it’s a mix of the location, the spacious accommodation and the period features.

“Brooklyn is a lovely, spacious period home which retains many original features,” says Bill.

“It also enjoys a great location with a very straightforward easy commute to Aberdeen.

“Shops, pubs/restaurants, takeaways, schools, the doctor’s surgery and the beach are all within easy walking distance.

“Gourdon is also a short, pleasant walk along the coast to the Harbour Bar, which was recently voted Aberdeenshire’s best pub.”

Imagine relaxing in the hot tub at the end of a busy day. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company
Family barbecues can be enjoyed in the amazing back garden. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Company

‘I will really miss the house’

With such flexible accommodation on offer, Bill says the property would suit a range of buyers.

“I think it would ideally suit a young family however the accommodation is so flexible that you can live fully downstairs so it would be easily adaptable to anyone with mobility issues,” says Bill.

“I will really miss the house and Inverbervie where I have been very happy for over forty years.”

10 Castle Terrace, Inverbervie, is on the market for offers around £390,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Company on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

