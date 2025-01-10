Tractor runs into Aberdeen highlight farmers’ angst

Drivers on major routes into Aberdeen earlier today will have spotted the latest show of unity among north-east farmers.

They teamed up for tractor runs to highlight their fury over the so-called “family farm tax”

One group left Blackburn, just outside the Granite City, bound for Bucksburn.

Another left Stonehaven about the same time, heading up the A90 into Aberdeen.

Similar tractor runs took place elsewhere around the UK, including a large event in Dundee, as farmers joined forces to highlight their angst over the Autumn Budget.

Why are farmers so angry right now?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves dropped a bombshell on the agriculture industry when she announced she was scrapping 100% reliefs for inheritance tax.

From April 2026, farmers will only be entitled to 100% agriculture and business property reliefs for assets worth less than £1 million.

For anything worth more, they will have to pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20%.

Many in the industry fear it will stop family-owned farms passing from one generation to the next.

And some have speculated that farms will have to be broken up, or could end up in the hands of large “corporate” agricultural interests.

Others have warned the move threatens Britain’s long-term food security.

The Treasury insists the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms.

But opposition politicians and industry leaders have questioned the government’s figures and called for a review.

Today’s protests were led by the recently formed lobby group Farmers To Action.

More than 40 tractor road runs took place across England, Wales, and Scotland.

Farmers reportedly also used their tractors to block supermarket distribution centres in some locations, including Reading, Northampton and Cheshire.

In one post on its Facebook page, Farmers to Action said: “It’s time to stop just talking about change and start making it happen.

“Farmers to Action is a network by farmers, for farmers, dedicated to defending our livelihoods and creating a fairer future for everyone across Great Britain.

“We’re not here to watch from the sidelines – we’re here to act.

“From fighting for policies that protect farming and rural communities to mobilising a united, purposeful network,

“Together, we can secure the future of farming and our country.”

NFU Scotland north-east regional manager Lorna Paterson said the farmers’ union played no part in today’s protest.