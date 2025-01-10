Tractor runs into Aberdeen highlight farmers’ angst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tractor runs into Aberdeen highlight farmers’ angst

By Keith Findlay
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Drivers on major routes into Aberdeen earlier today will have spotted the latest show of unity among north-east farmers.

They teamed up for tractor runs to highlight their fury over the so-called “family farm tax”

One group left Blackburn, just outside the Granite City, bound for Bucksburn.

Another left Stonehaven about the same time, heading up the A90 into Aberdeen.

Similar tractor runs took place elsewhere around the UK, including a large event in Dundee, as farmers joined forces to highlight their angst over the Autumn Budget.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Why are farmers so angry right now?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves dropped a bombshell on the agriculture industry when she announced she was scrapping 100% reliefs for inheritance tax.

From April 2026, farmers will only be entitled to 100% agriculture and business property reliefs for assets worth less than £1 million.

For anything worth more, they will have to pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20%.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Many in the industry fear it will stop family-owned farms passing from one generation to the next.

And some have speculated that farms will have to be broken up, or could end up in the hands of large “corporate” agricultural interests.

Others have warned the move threatens Britain’s long-term food security.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Treasury insists the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms.

But opposition politicians and industry leaders have questioned the government’s figures and called for a review.

Today’s protests were led by the recently formed lobby group Farmers To Action.

More than 40 tractor road runs took place across England, Wales, and Scotland.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Farmers reportedly also used their tractors to block supermarket distribution centres in some locations, including Reading, Northampton and Cheshire.

In one post on its Facebook page, Farmers to Action said: “It’s time to stop just talking about change and start making it happen.

“Farmers to Action is a network by farmers, for farmers, dedicated to defending our livelihoods and creating a fairer future for everyone across Great Britain.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We’re not here to watch from the sidelines – we’re here to act.

“From fighting for policies that protect farming and rural communities to mobilising a united, purposeful network,

“Together, we can secure the future of farming and our country.”

NFU Scotland north-east regional manager Lorna Paterson said the farmers’ union played no part in today’s protest.

Conversation