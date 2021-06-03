Bugatti Baby II to mark 110-year anniversary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The very first of 500 bespoke Bugatti Baby II models have started to reach proud owners across the globe, sparking excitement with Bugatti collectors, old and new. We take a look at the stylish additions to the Bugatti family.

The Bugatti Baby II was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, built in partnership between Bugatti and the Little Car Company. It marks a moment in time, creating a contemporary tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s original masterpiece, the Bugatti Baby, which was built in 1926.

For Bugatti, the model is not only not only significant in preserving the history of the Bugatti marque, but also inspiring a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts.

With its modern-day engineering coupled with authentic nods to the original Type 35 on which it is based, the reimagined car has sparked international attention since its launch, and has become a welcome addition to an already extensive Bugatti collection, complete with a Type 35 A, original Bugatti Baby and several other Pre War Bugattis.

Just like any road-going hyper sports car to leave the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, all of the cars made by The Little Car Company are completely individual and highly customised with customers able to add their own stamp on their Bugatti Baby II.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “Each and every Bugatti Baby II has been lovingly hand built to the client’s exact specifications, so each vehicle leaving our workshop is genuinely one-of-a-kind.

“We can’t wait to see these vehicles cherished for years to come and hope to have inspired a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts.”

The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang, targeted at collectors. The Pur Sang offers the same powertrain as the Vitesse but with beautiful, hand-formed aluminum bodywork. Using the same traditional coachbuilding techniques as the original Bugatti Type 35, each aluminum body takes more than two hundred hours of skilled craftsmanship to create.

The Baby II’s performance lives up to the Bugatti name. Offered exclusively in rear-wheel drive, all versions of the Baby II have a fully electric powertrain, high performance hydraulic brakes and selectable driving modes.

As part of the full Bugatti experience, customers receive with their car a beautiful branded presentation box enclosing their owner’s manual and keys. Customers are also presented with an exclusive book detailing the story of the handcrafted Bugatti Baby II.

