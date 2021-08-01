How much will your EV cost to charge at home?

As electric vehicle range begins to improve, charging stations and forecourts will have to boost capacity if they’re to cope with the surge in demand for electricity.

Charging at home looks set to become commonplace to avoid EV forecourt backlogs. As part of their Pump to Plug Report, Uswitch car insurance decided to crunch some numbers to find the most and least expensive EVs to charge at home (most popular models, cost per mile, taking the UK average cost per usable capacity charge of 18.8p /kWh).

Most expensive to charge at home:

Mercedes EQV 300 at full battery capacity and with a range of 200 costs £16.92; in second place the Tesla Cybertruck Tri Motor (range 465 miles) at £37.60 to “fill up” and in third place for most expensive charge at home is the Audi e-tron S 55 quattro at £16.22 and a 200 mile range (£0.085, £0.081 and £0.081 average cost per mile, respectively).

Least expensive to charge at home:

Tesla takes the top three spots here with the cheapest being the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus at £9.40 to top up with a 210 mile range, Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus LFP (£9.40 and 205 mile range) and third cheapest, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor costing £13.16 full charge at 285 miles – £0.045, £0.046 and £0.046 cost per mile.

Cars can now be driven for as little as a penny a mile for the first time since 1972

Outside Tesla dominance are Hyundai IONIQ Electric, Seat M11 and the Mini EV who give the Tesla crown a run for its money with £0.047 cost per mile or less.

With EDF pointing out that cars can now be driven for as little as a penny a mile for the first time since 1972, charging at home can knock hundreds off annual fuel bills. So while we wait for fully EV forecourts to become the norm, you can at least set off from home knowing you’ve got a full charge in the bag for a bargain price.