Honda Civic Type R stands the test of time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new model is just over the horizon but if you’re really lucky you might just find one of the last of the current breed hiding in your local Honda dealership.

What’s more likely is the chance of grabbing a well-cared-for pre-loved Honda Civic Type R but you’ll have to search around.

Since it first appeared just over two decades ago, the car has been a petrolhead’s favourite – a specialist machine which gives an enthusiastic driver everything they could wish for, at an affordable price.

For a start, the outgoing 10th generation version looks great from its ludicrously large rear wing, which diverts air flow across the tail to generate downforce on the rear axle, to its flared arches and unique three-pipe central exhaust all finished off with a stunning palette of dramatic paint colours.

The lightweight aluminium bonnet with built-in air duct weighs five kilos less than the steel bonnet on the standard five-door model.

But it’s not just all show because under the surface is a pretty nifty two-litre turbocharged unit that pumps out tons of power through the front wheels to fling it from a standing start to 62mph in less than six seconds.

The statistics only tell half the story. Behind the wheel, it’s a terrific experience and the car simply bursts into life, especially on twisty back roads where everything comes together with superb steering, magnificent manual gearbox and stable suspension to provide a memorable drive.

All the while, you’re gripped in the hip-hugging red sports seats while the performance is enhanced by the treble tailpipes at the back end in the centre of the rear diffuser.

They incorporate Active Sound Control to create a raucous rasp during aggressive driving in Sport mode but alter to a more refined burble in Comfort mode when cruising at a more relaxed pace.

The standard Civic has been with us for half a century but while it shares the name with this wild one, it feels as if it comes from the tame side of town.

The Type R has a special link with us in Scotland thanks to Knockhill-based racing driver Gordon Shedden, who has driven a track-focused version to great success for a few years now in the British Touring Car Championship.

While his machine is a completely different and more complex beast than the road-going version, his dramatic track exploits have helped keep up the profile of the Type R.

Details of the new version which won’t be with us until towards the end of the year, have not been revealed yet but it’s likely that while a lot of the under-the-surface technical stuff will be even better, the overall look of the car will be pretty familiar.

It’s possible there could be the option of a hybrid powertrain but the chances are that the existing two-litre unit will continue.

What’s also not clear as yet is where the European models will be built following the closure of Honda’s Swindon plant and that could delay the arrival of the new model in the UK.

It’ll have a hard job to do to replace the existing model which not only fulfills the needs of the petrolhead, but is also happy to serve as a practical family car which can be used every day.

Space for both front and rear occupants is remarkably good and anyone in the back seats also has surprisingly good all-round visibility.

Boot space is generous with a side-sliding and removable cover, while the low sill height, wide opening and split rear seats mean it’s easy to load heavy, wide and long items.

The interior is clearly sports-focused with fake carbon-fibre trim across the dashboard and red trim around the air vents.

The instrument binnacle could have come straight from a racing car with an analogue speedo supported by a digital display which includes virtual gauges displaying a variety of different readouts including an LED gearshift indicator light, boost pressure gauge, G-Meter and lap time recorder.

There are plenty of easy-to-operate traditional physical buttons and at the top of the piano-black central console there’s a seven-inch colour touchscreen.

For a car like this which likes to go, you need to be sure it can also stop, so there’s a top-class Brembo braking system with two-piece floating front brake discs and special brake pads.

All round the car there’s the classic sporty red Honda H badge but the best bit for me is the metal plate below the titanium teardrop gearshift knob with each car’s unique serial number.

It’s easy to see why the Type R has stood the test of time – yes, it’s practical, but it’s also dramatic to look at and easily satisfies the demands of even the most enthusiastic driver.

The Facts

Model: Honda Civic Type R GT 2.0 Turbo manual

Price: £36,415

0-62mph: 5.8 seconds

Top speed: 169mph

Economy: 36mpg combined

CO2 emissions: 176g/km