Inverness classic car tour gets back on the road

By Felicity Donohoe
April 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:50 am
A Rover 110 at the Rotary Club Inverness classic car tour.
A Rover 110 at the Rotary Club Inverness classic car tour.

After a two-year pandemic break, the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness is delighted to welcome back the much-loved Classic Car Tour, and will be raising money this year for Prostate Scotland.

The event takes place on Saturday June 4, and covers a 160 mile route that takes in some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery along the west coast.

Starting and finishing in Inverness, entrants will follow the route through Garve and Achnasheen before travelling into Strathcarron and then onto the lunch stop on the Isle of Skye.

A scenic tour for vintage vehicles

The return leg takes in the scenic Carr Brae road before travelling down Glenmoriston and back to Inverness alongside the iconic Loch Ness.

The route is run over paved A and B class roads (apart from the short but well surfaced minor road over Carr Brae) so entrants can be assured that their classic cars will not be unduly stressed.

It’s going to be great family day out in some of the most beautiful scenery Scotland has to offer

Charity work

Although the tour caters for classic and vintage vehicles, the organisers are also pleased to welcome owners of more modern cars “of a sporting nature”.

The tour has raised substantial amounts of sponsorship for charities over the years, and this year the beneficiary will be Prostate Scotland in recognition of the important work of the organisation.

With the entry list continually expanding – and a two year delay due to the pandemic – the organisers are confident there will be considerable interest in joining the highly popular and successful tour.

Rotary Club Inverness president and tour co-organiser Ormond Smith said: “We’re delighted to welcome back this fantastic event after a two-year break.

“It’s going to be great family day out in some of the most beautiful scenery Scotland has to offer, and we’re looking forward to seeing a great turnout for the tour.

“Prostate Scotland is a most worthwhile cause and the Rotary Club is delighted to support the charity.”

The entry list will remain open until the end of May (unless fully subscribed before then), so prospective entrants still have time in hand to commit to the tour.

Full details on the route and how to enter can be found on the tour website at lochnessclassiccartour.weebly.com

Rotary Club Inverness is one of the 88 clubs in Rotary District 1010, North Scotland, and supports groups within the community, as well as offering organisations and charities physical and financial assistance.

The club meets on Wednesdays 1pm, at the Craigmonie Hotel, Annfield Road, Inverness.

 

