Owen Cairns out to prove he deserves extended Peterhead stay

By Jamie Durent
April 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:50 am
Peterhead defender Owen Cairns, left
Peterhead defender Owen Cairns, left.

Peterhead loanee Owen Cairns hopes he can do enough in the final two games to prove he deserves an extended stay at Balmoor.

Alongside Jack Brown, Cairns came to Peterhead from the Highland League in January. He has not played as many games as he would have liked since joining, but has found the experience beneficial.

Cairns signed initially on loan from Fraserburgh and is out of contract in the summer. His only start so far came in the 5-2 defeat by Cove Rangers last month.

Peterhead face East Fife this weekend having already sealed their place in League One for next season. The 2-1 win over Queen’s Park at the weekend ensured ninth-placed Dumbarton cannot catch Jim McInally’s side.

Cairns hopes to use the last two games to prove he deserves to stay at Balmoor on a permanent deal.

‘I relish the challenge’

“It’s out of my hands overall, but it’s definitely something I’m going to try to (secure his future),” said Cairns.

“No matter how much time I get on the park over the next two games, I’m going to give it 100 per cent and perform to the best of my ability.

“I want to show Jim, Davie (Nicholls) and Si (Ferry) that I can play at this level. I feel I’ve got scope to improve and there’s more to come from me as a player. It’s maybe to show that I’m willing to learn and keen to impress.

Grant Savoury celebrates with Peterhead team-mate Owen Cairns
Grant Savoury celebrates with Peterhead team-mate Owen Cairns.

“The quality of some of the players is really high and they’re so consistent with their technical ability. Everything they do is of high quality.

“It’s a challenge I’m really enjoying and I feel like I’m thriving in that environment. I relish the challenge.”

The home game against East Fife gives the Blue Toon a chance to play with a degree of freedom given their place in the division is secure, but there is still an element of expectation.

‘Pressure is definitely on’

“Securing League One football takes the pressure off a little bit, but we want to finish on a high and take it into next season,” said Cairns.

“The pressure might be off in terms of league status, but the pressure is definitely on – we’d like to think if we got a couple of good results we’d finish as high up the league as we possibly can.”

Cairns’ parent club celebrated title success on Saturday, winning the Highland League for the first time in 20 years.

The Broch will now head into the pyramid play-offs, with the first leg against Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose taking place this weekend.

Owen Cairns in action for Fraserburgh.
Owen Cairns in action for Fraserburgh.

“All credit to Fraserburgh, they fully deserve it,” he added. “They’re another club with ambition and they’ll be looking to progress the best they can.

“Bonnyrigg will certainly be a strong side – they had the Lowland League signed, sealed and delivered early doors.

“(But) Fraserburgh are a formidable force when they play at Bellslea. If they can get a result in the first leg and take them up to Bellslea, I’m sure they’ll be able to handle business.”

