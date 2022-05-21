North-east and Highlands lead the way in action to cut fuel tax as MPs prepare to debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east and Highlands lead the way in action to cut fuel tax as MPs prepare to debate

By Felicity Donohoe
May 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

The north-east and Highlands are leading the way in a UK petition calling for a reduction in fuel tax as MPs prepare to debate the matter on Monday night.

Six out of 10 of the top UK constituencies who have signed a petition calling to reduce fuel duty and VAT by 40% for a period of 2 years are based in Scotland, with five of those from the north-east and Highlands.

The petition was provided on 17 November last year, with the debate scheduled as families across the country feel the pinch from the cost of living crisis and escalating fuel costs.

Calls to reduce cost of driving

Banff and Buchan, whose MP is David Duguid, topped the table with 500 signatures, followed by Gordon in third place (391 signatures), Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey in fifth place (359), Moray in sixth (355), Falkirk in seventh (319) and Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross in 10th place with 299 signatures.

The petition, which has over 102,000 signatures, states: “The Government should reduce the cost of fuel through a reduction of 40% in fuel duty and VAT for 2 years. This can effectively offset the rise in fuel prices since 2020.”

Petrol prices: New record hit as increases continue across Aberdeen, Elgin and Highlands

Ahead of the debate, the Petitions Committee conducted a survey to examine the impact on petitioners of rising fuel costs. From the responses to the survey, the Committee found that:

  • Despite rising costs, many respondents said they had to drive for their job, or to access essential services
  • 62% of respondents said rising fuel costs have had a ‘significant effect’ on their social life with 38% saying fuel prices have also had a ‘significant effect’ on their ability to do their job or run their business
  • Many respondents said they were having to make difficult sacrifices to get by and called for the Government to do more to reduce the cost of driving.

In its response to the petition the UK government said: “The Government is taking targeted action to help families across the UK with the cost of living, which includes freezing fuel duty in 2022-23, the twelfth consecutive year.”

The debate, which will take place in Westminster Hall from 18:00 and last up to 90 minutes, will be available to view on Parliament TV and on YouTube.

Fuel prices climb to new record highs

