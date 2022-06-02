Loch Ness Classic Car Tour back on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Loch Ness Classic Car Tour back on the road

By Felicity Donohoe
June 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 8:34 am
Jaguar XK120 at Loch Ness.
Jaguar XK120 at Loch Ness.

The Loch Ness Classic Car Tour makes its comeback this weekend after a two year layoff – with some stunning vehicles set to dazzle visitors on the scenic route.

The popular event, organised by the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness, was postponed due to the pandemic but now entrants are keen to give their treasured cars a whirl through some spectacular scenery, with a number of cool classics taking to the roads.

They include vehicles from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, including an Austin A105 Westminster Vanden Plas, MGBs and a number of Triumph sports cars such as a TR3, Stags and a TR6.

Other glamorous entries include a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, a sporty Fiat Abarth 595 Competizione, a Mercedes 320 SL Coupe and a Lotus Exige.

An exclusive line-up

For a touch of exclusivity, there is also a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and a Bristol 412, an extremely rare car of which only 98 were produced.

The tour leaves from Inverness and takes in the Beauly Firth, Garve and Achnasheen before heading through Strathcarron with a stop for lunch at Kyleakin on Skye.

The return leg features a run over the Carr Brae at Dornie prior to travelling through Glenshiel and Glenmoriston before the final run back to Inverness via Loch Ness.

It’s going to be great family day out in some of the most beautiful scenery Scotland has to offer

Fundraising for Prostate Scotland

The tour will raise funds for Prostate Scotland, and the cars will be flagged off by Rotary District 1010 district governor Heather Stuart.

Rotary Club Inverness president and tour co-organiser Ormond Smith said: “We’re delighted to welcome back this fantastic event after a two-year break.

1922 Vauxhall 23/60 at the Loch Ness Classic Car Tour.

“It’s going to be great family day out in some of the most beautiful scenery Scotland has to offer, and we’re looking forward to seeing a great turnout for the tour.

“Prostate Scotland is a most worthwhile cause and the Rotary Club is delighted to support the charity.”

The event begins at the Inverness Ice Centre on Saturday 4th June where the public can view the cars prior to the start of the tour at 10.30am. The cars can also be seen back at the Ice Centre car park from about 3.30pm until 4.30pm.

For more details go to lochnessclassiccartour.weebly.com

 

Crathes vintage car rally set to welcome motoring fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]