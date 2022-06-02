Loch Ness Classic Car Tour back on the road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Loch Ness Classic Car Tour makes its comeback this weekend after a two year layoff – with some stunning vehicles set to dazzle visitors on the scenic route.

The popular event, organised by the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness, was postponed due to the pandemic but now entrants are keen to give their treasured cars a whirl through some spectacular scenery, with a number of cool classics taking to the roads.

They include vehicles from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, including an Austin A105 Westminster Vanden Plas, MGBs and a number of Triumph sports cars such as a TR3, Stags and a TR6.

Other glamorous entries include a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, a sporty Fiat Abarth 595 Competizione, a Mercedes 320 SL Coupe and a Lotus Exige.

An exclusive line-up

For a touch of exclusivity, there is also a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and a Bristol 412, an extremely rare car of which only 98 were produced.

The tour leaves from Inverness and takes in the Beauly Firth, Garve and Achnasheen before heading through Strathcarron with a stop for lunch at Kyleakin on Skye.

The return leg features a run over the Carr Brae at Dornie prior to travelling through Glenshiel and Glenmoriston before the final run back to Inverness via Loch Ness.

It’s going to be great family day out in some of the most beautiful scenery Scotland has to offer

Fundraising for Prostate Scotland

The tour will raise funds for Prostate Scotland, and the cars will be flagged off by Rotary District 1010 district governor Heather Stuart.

Rotary Club Inverness president and tour co-organiser Ormond Smith said: “We’re delighted to welcome back this fantastic event after a two-year break.

“It’s going to be great family day out in some of the most beautiful scenery Scotland has to offer, and we’re looking forward to seeing a great turnout for the tour.

“Prostate Scotland is a most worthwhile cause and the Rotary Club is delighted to support the charity.”

The event begins at the Inverness Ice Centre on Saturday 4th June where the public can view the cars prior to the start of the tour at 10.30am. The cars can also be seen back at the Ice Centre car park from about 3.30pm until 4.30pm.

For more details go to lochnessclassiccartour.weebly.com