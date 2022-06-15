Bring a little Bugat-tie style to Father’s Day By Felicity Donohoe June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm 0 Villa Bugatti vintage silk tie, £17.27, Vintage and Rare Ties, Etsy. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Whether it’s dad, an uncle, brother, carer or another significant father figure, if he loves motoring then show your appreciation this Father’s Day with a special gift. We’ve rounded up a few perfect presents for the petrol head in your life with something to suit all budgets and tastes. Audi Quattro low socks, £6.83, Heel Tread. Lego Porsche 911, £124.99, Lego. Men’s Classic Staple Raglan Hoodie, £64.40, Harley Davidson. Drive three supercars, £125, Driving Experience Venue, Ingliston. Jaguar XJR-9 manual, £25, now £6.25, Haynes. Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton watch, £499, Elliot Brown. Rok On at Shirlaws Motorcycles, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th June 2022. Karcher K4 power control pressure washer, £210, Argos. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close