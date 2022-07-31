Rolls-Royce Spectre EV promises high-definition ‘magic carpet ride’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rolls-Royce has revealed that its all-electric Spectre has entered a vital testing phase on the French Riviera, which will help develop the vehicle further for everyday driving.

It comes ahead of the electric coupé’s 2023 launch after months of testing just 34 miles south of the Arctic Circle, and sees the Spectre’s development at around 40% complete.

The Spectre will be driven for a total of 625,000km (388,357 miles) on the Côte d’Azur, with further development in France to include fine-tuning of a new electronic roll-stabilisation suspension system which, Rolls-Royce says, will ensure the brand’s characteristic ‘magic carpet ride’ quality remains.

The system can analyse satnav data and the road ahead to provide maximum comfort and, on straight roads, is able to decouple the car’s anti-roll bars to reduce “high-frequency imperfections” on the road.

Rolls-Royce said the testing in the south of France will help to give a clearer view on the Spectre’s performance in “everyday use” and real-life conditions.

The British brand’s engineers have also reduced the Spectre’s drag coefficient to 0.25Cd, down from the originally predicted 0.26Cd, which makes it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever.

Over the course of the Riviera testing programme, the marque’s most experienced engineers are creating a dedicated control for each of Spectre’s 25,000-plus functions, incorporating various responses depending on factors including weather, driver behaviour, vehicle status and road conditions.

In harnessing this new processing power, engineers are creating levels of detail and refinement for Spectre which the firm describes as “Rolls-Royce in high definition”.

Maintaining brand relevance

The Spectre’s testing began almost a year ago in September 2021 with the full testing programme involving a total of 1,553,428 miles driven.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös says: “Free from the restrictions connected to the internal combustion engine, our battery-electric vehicle will offer the purest expression of the Rolls-Royce experience in the marque’s 118-year history.

“This latest testing phase proves a suite of advanced technologies that underpin a symbolic shift for Rolls-Royce as it progresses towards a bright, bold, all-electric future.

“This will secure the ongoing relevance of our brand for generations to come.

“It is no exaggeration to state that Spectre is the most anticipated Rolls-Royce ever.”