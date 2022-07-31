Rolls-Royce Spectre EV promises high-definition ‘magic carpet ride’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Rolls-Royce Spectre EV promises high-definition ‘magic carpet ride’

By Felicity Donohoe
July 31, 2022, 6:00 am
The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV is undergoing testing in the French Riviera.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV is undergoing testing in the French Riviera.

Rolls-Royce has revealed that its all-electric Spectre has entered a vital testing phase on the French Riviera, which will help develop the vehicle further for everyday driving.

It comes ahead of the electric coupé’s 2023 launch after months of testing just 34 miles south of the Arctic Circle, and sees the Spectre’s development at around 40% complete.

The Spectre will be driven for a total of 625,000km (388,357 miles) on the Côte d’Azur, with further development in France to include fine-tuning of a new electronic roll-stabilisation suspension system which, Rolls-Royce says, will ensure the brand’s characteristic ‘magic carpet ride’ quality remains.

It is no exaggeration to state that Spectre is the most anticipated Rolls-Royce ever

The system can analyse satnav data and the road ahead to provide maximum comfort and, on straight roads, is able to decouple the car’s anti-roll bars to reduce “high-frequency imperfections” on the road.

Rolls-Royce said the testing in the south of France will help to give a clearer view on the Spectre’s performance in “everyday use” and real-life conditions.

The British brand’s engineers have also reduced the Spectre’s drag coefficient to 0.25Cd, down from the originally predicted 0.26Cd, which makes it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever.

Rolling in style: A spin in the timeless Ghost

Over the course of the Riviera testing programme, the marque’s most experienced engineers are creating a dedicated control for each of Spectre’s 25,000-plus functions, incorporating various responses depending on factors including weather, driver behaviour, vehicle status and road conditions.

In harnessing this new processing power, engineers are creating levels of detail and refinement for Spectre which the firm describes as “Rolls-Royce in high definition”.

Maintaining brand relevance

The Spectre’s testing began almost a year ago in September 2021 with the full testing programme involving a total of 1,553,428 miles driven.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös says: “Free from the restrictions connected to the internal combustion engine, our battery-electric vehicle will offer the purest expression of the Rolls-Royce experience in the marque’s 118-year history.

“This latest testing phase proves a suite of advanced technologies that underpin a symbolic shift for Rolls-Royce as it progresses towards a bright, bold, all-electric future.

“This will secure the ongoing relevance of our brand for generations to come.

“It is no exaggeration to state that Spectre is the most anticipated Rolls-Royce ever.”

Bentayga hybrid a classic remade for the modern age

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]