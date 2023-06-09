Sporting choices: The best cars to match your outdoor lifestyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sporting choices: The best cars to match your outdoor lifestyle

Looking for a car to suit your lifestyle? Here are our top picks.

By Ted Welford
Post Thumbnail

Having the car that can properly meet the needs of your sporting interests and lifestyle has never been more important.

Lockdown encouraged us all to spend more time seeking health and wellbeing outdoors spawning a new generation of cyclists, runners and open water swimmers – among many other activities.

Having the vehicle than can transport you and your sports goods from one place to the next is vital – whether it’s weekends-only or daily, after-work pleasure.

Thanks to the sheer variety of new cars on offer, there’s likely to be a car that’s perfect for your needs. So whether you’re a surfer, gardener or cyclist, we’ve picked out some of the more popular outdoor lifestyles and found a car to match its demands.

Surfing – Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Volkswagen ID.Buzz parked on a beach.

Volkswagen’s vans – especially the Transporter – have long been the choice of vehicle for surfers, and as the firm begins to roll out more electric models, we reckon the ID.Buzz is now a great option for those heading to the coast.

This funky electric MPV (or van, if you choose the Cargo model), is a modern interpretation of the classic T1, and brings a vast amount of space that is ideal for surfboards, wetsuits, etc. With a claimed range of 258 miles, there’s scope to head to a beach a little further afield as well.

Golfing – Mercedes E-Class Estate

Mercedes E-Class Estate driving through a country road.

When it comes to a car that is best suited for golf, it’s maximum boot space that is the top priority. In that respect, it’s hard to beat the Mercedes E-Class Estate, which boasts a huge 640 litres of boot space.

That’s enough for several golf bags and trollies to go with it, while a flat, low loading bay makes it very easy to access, too. The E-Class’ supreme long-distance comfort also makes it ideal for golfing holidays. Though a new generation E-Class is shortly arriving, there’s still a lot going for this outgoing car.

Cycling – Ford Transit Custom Trail

Ford Transit Custom Trail in an urban setting.

Yes, the Transit Custom Trail isn’t a car, but if you want a vehicle to go biking with, it’s hard to beat a van. You only have to look in the car park of a mountain biking centre to see how popular they are.

One of the best choices is Ford’s Transit Custom Trail, which offers a huge amount of cabin space, and there’s even the option of having in-built bike rails for it. If you go for the chunkier-looking Trail model, it also boasts a limited-slip differential, which maximises traction and is ideal for going a little off the beaten track without the need for a 4×4.

Gardening – Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz parked on a country road.

The UK is a nation of gardeners, and while it might not seem like a lifestyle that warrants a different car, you would be surprised. One car that truly excels in this area is the Honda Jazz. It might be a relatively compact car, but the practicality that it offers is superb.

Featuring ‘flip-up’ magic seats, it means taller plants can be placed upright in the rear footwells, while rear seats that fold completely flat are ideal for tip runs. The latest Honda Jazz is also packed with safety equipment and also uses a very efficient hybrid system.

Off-roading – Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler off-roading.

There’s a network of ‘green lanes’ across the UK that let you legally head off the tarmac and onto off-road trails, and it can be a fantastic way of exploring bits of the UK in an entirely different way. If you want a car suitable car for the job, 4x4s don’t get much more capable than the Jeep Wrangler.

Renowned for its off-roading pedigree, the Wrangler is equipped with all manner of tricks and features that maximise its capability, and make it quite tricky to get stuck. With a host of personalisation options, the Wrangler is a vehicle like no other on sale today.

Dog walking – Skoda Superb Estate

Skoda Superb Estate in an open urban area.

With an estimated 10 million households in the UK having a dog, these pets are an integral part of the family for many of us. Just like how you might buy a more suitable car when having children, many consider doing the same for a dog.

If you need a more suitable ‘dog’ car, we highly recommend the Skoda Superb Estate. With a huge 660-litre boot, there’s room for a couple of large dogs, while a low load lip makes access easier. Skoda also offers a dedicated ‘Pet Pack’ for its range of cars, bringing a dog guard, rear bumper protector and a double-sided boot mat.

Camping – Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender with autohome, surrounded by trees and greenery.

Since the Covid pandemic, camping has hugely increased in popularity, with many heading away multiple times a year on camping holidays. An easier option that doesn’t require as much effort is to have a roof tent.

One of the best comes from Autohome which, through a partnership with Land Rover, offers a bespoke roof tent for its rugged and hugely capable Defender. It doesn’t come cheap, however, at £3,775

[[title]]