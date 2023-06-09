Moray councillor leads calls to ditch review into primary school office workers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A councillor has asked if potential changes to primary and nursery school office workers jobs can be “dumped”.

Derek Ross told a meeting this week his email inbox was packed with complaints from people on the review of clerical and administrators’ roles.

The independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet said office staff “sit at the heart of our schools”.

His comments came during discussions on service plans within education outlining progress made, at a meeting on Wednesday.

‘The heart of our schools”

A review of the primary school administration service is being conducted by Moray Council.

Carried out by officers under delegated powers, the target date for completing the appraisal is December.

It could result in some clerical assistants losing their jobs, if proposals go ahead.

And administrators are facing their hours being cut and their roles downgraded as part of the efficiencies exercise.

It is also thought some services could be centralised.

Public service union Unison is raising concerns that the changes would impact low paid workers, many of them women.

Mr Ross said: “I don’t know if other councillors are the same as I am, but my email has been full regarding the admin review.

“It’s been full of members of the public – even young people themselves – and school administrators with criticism of our way forward in terms of administration in schools.

‘Dumped’

“As an ex-teacher myself I see the value of the school administrators.

“They sit at the heart of our schools, and over the years they’ve gone way beyond their remit to enable schools to run fully.

“Generations of young people, parents and staff are indebted to them.”

“Having seen the review and having listened to our school administrators and our head teachers, will there be a chance for the completion target to be dumped and us not to go forward with this review?”

Monitoring officer Alasdair McEachan advised it was the overall progress of service plans under discussion, and not any particular project.

He said: “While the comments of councillor Ross may be perfectly valid, he would probably be better to make them at that decision making point rather than in relation to the service plan.”

Cluny Primary parent council member Sophie McWhirter set up the Facebook group Moray Community Voice to gather support against the changes.

Last week she met members of the pupil council at the school who were keen to show their support.

‘If you’re going, I’m going’

Mrs McWhirter said: “We had an hour long meeting, and the children were very passionate.

“They want to get in touch with other pupil councils, and they’re keen to have a petition against it.”

She added one of the pupils told a member of the office staff: “If you’re going, I’m going.”

A meeting took place last month for the community connected with the Buckie High associated schools group about the review.

And there are plans to hold two other meetings, one in Buckie and another in Elgin, later this month.

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “The staff consultation closed on 2 June, the feedback from that will now be collated and reviewed and findings will be shared with staff after the summer holidays.

“Any further consultations, outcomes and decisions to be made will follow thereafter.”