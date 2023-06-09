Moray councillor leads calls to ditch review into primary school office workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray councillor leads calls to ditch review into primary school office workers

Derek Ross told a meeting of the education committee his email inbox was packed with complaints.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Derek Ross says he has been inundated with complaints over a review into the roles of primary school office staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Councillor Derek Ross says he has been inundated with complaints over a review into the roles of primary school office staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A councillor has asked if potential changes to primary and nursery school office workers jobs can be “dumped”.

Derek Ross told a meeting this week his email inbox was packed with complaints from people on the review of clerical and administrators’ roles.

The independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet said office staff “sit at the heart of our schools”.

His comments came during discussions on service plans within education outlining progress made, at a meeting on Wednesday.

‘The heart of our schools”

A review of the primary school administration service is being conducted by Moray Council.

Carried out by officers under delegated powers, the target date for completing the appraisal is December.

It could result in some clerical assistants losing their jobs, if proposals go ahead.

And administrators are facing their hours being cut and their roles downgraded as part of the efficiencies exercise.

Proposed changes to the roles of clerical and administrators in primary schools is causing concern. Image: Shutterstock

It is also thought some services could be centralised.

Public service union Unison is raising concerns that the changes would impact low paid workers, many of them women.

Mr Ross said: “I don’t know if other councillors are the same as I am, but my email has been full regarding the admin review.

“It’s been full of members of the public – even young people themselves – and school administrators with criticism of our way forward in terms of administration in schools.

‘Dumped’

“As an ex-teacher myself I see the value of the school administrators.

“They sit at the heart of our schools, and over the years they’ve gone way beyond their remit to enable schools to run fully.

“Generations of young people, parents and staff are indebted to them.”

“Having seen the review and having listened to our school administrators and our head teachers, will there be a chance for the completion target to be dumped and us not to go forward with this review?”

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Monitoring officer Alasdair McEachan advised it was the overall progress of service plans under discussion, and not any particular project.

He said: “While the comments of councillor Ross may be perfectly valid, he would probably be better to make them at that decision making point rather than in relation to the service plan.”

Cluny Primary parent council member Sophie McWhirter set up the Facebook group Moray Community Voice to gather support against the changes.

Last week she met members of the pupil council at the school who were keen to show their support.

‘If you’re going, I’m going’

Mrs McWhirter said: “We had an hour long meeting, and the children were very passionate.

“They want to get in touch with other pupil councils, and they’re keen to have a petition against it.”

She added one of the pupils told a member of the office staff: “If you’re going, I’m going.”

A meeting took place last month for the community connected with the Buckie High associated schools group about the review.

And there are plans to hold two other meetings, one in Buckie and another in Elgin, later this month.

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “The staff consultation closed on 2 June, the feedback from that will now be collated and reviewed and findings will be shared with staff after the summer holidays.

“Any further consultations, outcomes and decisions to be made will follow thereafter.”

