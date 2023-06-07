Vicki Butler-Henderson: Lucrative LEZs are cleaning up streets – but at what cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Vicki Butler-Henderson: Lucrative LEZs are cleaning up streets – but at what cost?

Low Emission Zones and clean air initiatives are firing up the debate for similar restrictions in America's emissions capital.

Post Thumbnail
By Vicki Butler-Henderson

Glasgow’s new Low Emission Zone has been created to ‘reduce levels of harmful vehicle emissions in our city centre’. I’m sure we all agree this is for the good.

It is the same reason why London launched its zone 15 years ago, why many European cities followed, and it’s the spark that’s firing up the debate for a zone in America’s emissions capital city – gas-guzzling New York.

Glasgow’s Low Emission Zone has come into force.

But, cynically, the biggest reason cities introduce emission zones is money. A small example of just how lucrative these zones are, London is proposing (yet another) expansion to the map and, if it gets the go-ahead, the mayor’s office estimates it could rake in an extra £1.7 million. Per day.

But at what cost to the heart of a community? City centres are magnets that draw us all – from locals popping in to pick up a pizza, to tourists injecting cash into hotels, restaurants and every independent shop. We need them to be easily accessible.

My recent fact-finding visit to New York reiterated how essential it is to have traffic running through a city.

Hustle and bustle of city life

The changed face of New York’s taxis.

The sound of tyres, the movement of vehicles as they load and unload, and the packs of pedestrians waiting to cross at lights – they are the hustle and bustle of city life.

I last visited the Big Apple a couple of decades ago when the infamous yellow taxis were big saloon cars and the lorries were so vast they made ours look like Tonka Toys.

Gone are those iconic long bonnets and boots of old, and in come… European motors, and hybrids!

This time around though, there were just as many motors on those multi-lane streets that criss-cross the city in perfect parallels, but the machines had changed. A lot.

Bustling New York City streets.

You can now ride a bicycle along purpose-built segments, and you can hire them too, just like the scheme in Aberdeen. This is a huge shift for a place where everything is supersized.

Another shock is the taxi. Gone are those iconic long bonnets and boots of old, and in come… European motors, and hybrids! Even the NY Police Department is running some electric Mustang Mach-Es.

The greater good

NYPD vehicles.

However, one element of the city’s earnest plan to be greener and cleaner made me anxious that we could all be throwing the baby out with the bath water.

Every trip in a New York taxi has around $3 added to the fare, which the taxi driver then hands over to the Metropolitan Transport Authority to promote its bus services in the city.

And in Glasgow, the Low Emission Zone coincided with a plan to massively reduce car park spaces at the Royal Infirmary hospital, which borders the new zone.
Greed, and the greater good, should never mix.

You Tube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Twitter: @vb_h
Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

Vicki Butler-Henderson: Is it time to supersize our parking spaces?

Mighty Mustang Mach 1 muscle car one mean machine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May (Ian West/PA)
James May’s car ends up inside restaurant in new Grand Tour, Clarkson reveals
The new car market has recorded its longest period of year-on-year growth since 2015, figures show (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New car market records longest period of growth since 2015
Diesel prices fell by a record of nearly 12p per litre last month, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Record 12p monthly fall in diesel prices
Glasgow’s low emission zone began on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Charity was given last-minute exemption to low emission zone
Post Thumbnail
Opel Manta makeover a real ray of sunshine
LEZ signage in Glasgow (Glasgow City Council/PA)
Glasgow’s controversial low emission zone comes into effect
A worker walks in a Tesla showroom in Beijing (AP)
Elon Musk meets Chinese industry minister to discuss electric cars
Post Thumbnail
Stylish smooth-cruising in the spacious Peugeot 408
Iain Wright is a collector of Ford Cortinas and the driving force behind Vintage Day at the Highland Folk Museum.
Nostalgia on all cylinders: Vintage Day at the Highland Folk Museum
Porsche 911 Dakar
Dynamic Off-Road Drifting in the Porsche 911 Dakar

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]