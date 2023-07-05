Vicki Butler-Henderson: Formula 1 can learn a thing or two from Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Formula 1 can learn a thing or two from Wimbledon

Austrian Grand Prix decision crossed the line on fairness to fans

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
Sport plays an important part in our life at one stage or another.

It could be P.E. at school or involve one of Scotland’s 13,000 sport clubs that offer everything from fencing to football and curling to canoeing.

Each sport allows us to be as active or as inactive as our talent allows, and the latter will be my preference for the next 10 days while two global sports make the UK their home – tennis at Wimbledon, and Formula One at Silverstone.

Both will be on full display in my front room.

At this time of year, if you’re a competitor with the slightest whiff of a British passport, the spotlight’s on you.

Andy Murray. Image: Shutterstock

As ever, Andy Murray is creating headlines but this time he’s celebrating something rather special –10 years since he first became Wimbledon Champion.

Where did that decade go? Back on July 7 2013, Murray beat the power-house that is Novak Djokovic, and we all went wild.

It was such a massive victory that it’s one of those “I remember exactly where I was” moments.

Hamilton will be competing. Image: Shutterstock

Murray may not be favourite for the title this time around, but his fastest serve was once clocked at 145mph – not fast enough to keep up with the 200mph+ machines at Silverstone, but it’s a very fine try.

Twenty drivers will battle for F1 glory on Sunday and three of them are British – Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris.

A win on home soil is unlikely because of the seemingly-unstoppable force that is the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen. Image: Shutterstock

So, as we just dream of a British victory, F1 could actually learn some hard lessons from tennis right now – namely, how white lines define the field of play.

At last weekend’s Austrian GP, most of the drivers received time penalties for taking their cars over the white line that marks the boundaries of the racing track on certain corners.

And, shambolically, it took the sport’s governing body almost five hours after the end of the race, to dish these penalties out. What other sport suffers this?

Silverstone. Image: Shutterstock

So, I’ve invited some F1 bigwigs round to watch Wimbledon on my telly to show them how the camera-led white-line technology (Hawk-Eye) can tell instantly if a ball is inside or outside the perimeters of play.

Never again should any sports fan wake up and learn the result they witnessed the day before has changed. It’s disgraceful.

Unless, of course, the newly-named winner is a Brit…

For more info on adding some sport to your summer:
sportscotland.org.uk/about-us/

YouTube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Twitter: @vb_h
Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

